Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Joe Veloz and the Velozians
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• What: Cadillac After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons 117 W. Cass St.
Hersey
• What: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
• Info: Residents of Mecosta, Lake and Osceola counties can bring hazardous materials to collection site. List of acceptable materials can be found at www.osceolalakecd.org
• Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Drive
• Contact: For more information and volunteer opportunities, call Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Info: Adam Joynt Band
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Lake City free stage, downtown
Reed City
• What: Summer Meal Program
• Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
• Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Place: GT Norman Elementary
• Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.
Baldwin
• What: School Readiness Clinics
• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: 5681 S. M-37
• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Reed City
What: Summer Meal Program
Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place: GT Norman Elementary
Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.
What: CrossRoads Picnic in the Park
Info: Metro Soul Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Saturday, Aug. 5
Harrietta
What: Harrietta Blueberry Festival
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Cadillac
What: Auditions
Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 601 Chestnut St
Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com
Monday, Aug. 7
Cadillac
What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.
What: Auditions
Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 601 Chestnut St
Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com
What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: A fond farewell. The band will be playing its favorite songs of the season. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Thursday, Aug. 10
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597 and leave a message.
What: Power of the Purse
Info: Join Munson Healthcare Foundations in celebrating 11 years of community support for women’s health services. Silent auctions, raffle prizes, live entertainment and more.
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Place: The Truck Stop
Cost: $50
Lake City
What: School Readiness Clinics
Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Place: 6180 W Sanborn Road Suite No. 1
Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Friday, Aug. 18
Cadillac
What: School Readiness Clinics
Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Place: 521 Cobb St
Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Saturday, Aug. 19
Cadillac
What: Gun Bash
Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.
Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S Mitchell St
Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20
Contact: Brandon Nutt 231-670-0175