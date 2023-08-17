Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: School Readiness Clinics
• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
• Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
• Place: 521 Cobb St.
• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Manton
• What: Manton Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park
Cadillac
• What: Gun Bash
• Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.
• Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
• Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20
• Contact: Brandon Nutt at 231-670-0175
Cadillac
Cadillac
Manton
