Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Joe Veloz and the Velozians

• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

• What: Cadillac After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

Hersey

• What: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day

• Info: Residents of Mecosta, Lake and Osceola counties can bring hazardous materials to collection site. List of acceptable materials can be found at www.osceolalakecd.org

• Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Drive

• Contact: For more information and volunteer opportunities, call Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park: Adam Joynt Band

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Lake City free stage, downtown

Reed City

• What: Summer Meal Program

• Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

• Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Place: GT Norman Elementary

• Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.

Baldwin

• What: School Readiness Clinics

• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: 5681 S. M-37

• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Manton

What: Manton Bluegrass Festival

Info: Live music all day long.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Picnic in the Park

Info: Metro Soul Band

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Saturday, Aug. 5

Cadillac

What: 3rd Annual Veterans/Military Expo

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell St

Cost: Free admission and parking

What: Mitchell St Market Summer Block Party

Info: Browse locally owned shops, make your way through the social district with summer drinks and grab a meal at a local restaurant.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Downtown Cadillac

Harrietta

What: Harrietta Blueberry Festival

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Manton

What: Summer Saturdays

Info: Jason Peek

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: Manton Trails RV Park

Marion

What: 19th Annual car, truck, bike and rat rod show

Info: Music, food and over 140 trophies.

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: 530 E Main St

Sunday, Aug. 6

Cadillac

What: Sunday Summer Series

Info: Botanical market, food trucks and vendors, open mic and concerts

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Farmers Market

What: Auditions

Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: 601 Chestnut St

Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com

What: Sundays by the Lake

Info: The Knockauffs

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion

Monday, Aug. 7

Cadillac

What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.

What:The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

Info: A fond farewell. The band will be playing its favorite songs of the season. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Thursday, Aug. 10

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597 and leave a message.

What: Back to School Carnival

Info: Games, bounce house, free haircuts, dental screenings, prizes, backpack giveaway and more.

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Place: YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive

What: Power of the Purse

Info: Join Munson Healthcare Foundations in celebrating 11 years of community support for women’s health services. Silent auctions, raffle prizes, live entertainment and more.

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Place: The Truck Stop

Cost: $50

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Wendell Harrison

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion

Lake City

What: School Readiness Clinics

Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Place: 6180 W Sanborn Road Suite No. 1

Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Friday, Aug. 11

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

Info: Wendell Harrison

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Saturday, Aug. 12

LeRoy

What: Hispanic/Latin Culture and Heritage

Info: Discover the Hispanic and Latin people and heritage. Representatives from the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will be at the center with a presentation and display items.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Cost: Donation of any amount

Monday, Aug. 14

Cadillac

Friday, Aug. 18

Cadillac

What: School Readiness Clinics

Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Place: 521 Cobb St

Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Saturday, Aug. 19

Cadillac

What: Gun Bash

Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.

Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S Mitchell St

Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20

Contact: Brandon Nutt 231-670-0175

