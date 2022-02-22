Cadillac
• What: Pottery for all
• Info: This six session class (Feb. 22 to March 29) will teach you the slab and coil methods as well as glazing techniques. For ages 12 and up, this class is geared to both beginner and experienced potters.
• Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
• Cost: Members $125; Nonmembers $150
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut Street
• What: Jewelry design with wire wrapping
• Info: For ages 14 and up, this three session class (Feb. 22, March 1 and March 8) with teach the basics of jewelry design skills, knowledge of tools needs and basic wire wrapping techniques.
• Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• Cost: Members $75; Nonmembers $90
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut Street