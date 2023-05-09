Harrietta

• What: Harrietta Community Lunch

• Info: Everyone is invited

• Time: Noon

• Place: Harrietta Village Hall

• What: Secret Lives of Bluebirds

• Info: Charles St. Charles is a naturalist and renowned northern Michigan filmmaker. Everyone is welcome.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Harrietta Town Hall

Reed City

• What: Little Explorers Story Time

• Info: Story time for younger kids. This group is limited to young ones below age 2.

• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

• What: Family Board Game Fun

• Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.

• Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

• What: Story Hour — Beautiful Flowers

• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday. For kids ages 3 to 7.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597

• What: Rummage and Bake Sale

• Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Cadillac

• What: Irish Immigrants in Michigan — A History in Stories

• Info: Pat Commins of Dublin, Ireland and Elizabeth Rice of Michigan have compiled true stories of Irish immigrants to Michigan.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library.

Reed City

• What: Seed kit pickup

• Info: Each kit will have a growing container, potting soil and two packs of seeds. Kits are first-come-first-served.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, May 18

Cadillac

What: Relay for life planning meeting

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Evergreen Resort Conference room B, 7880 Mackinaw Trail

Friday, May 19

Cadillac

What: Barley, BBQ and Beats

Info: Fundraising event featuring cocktails from local distilleries, barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants and live musical performances — all to support access to not-for-profit hospice.

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: The Wex

Cost: $75

Saturday, May 20

Cadillac

What: Fiddlers Jamboree

Info: Jamboree is open to all fiddlers and acoustic musicians.

Time: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jamboree, 4 to 5 p.m. Circle of Friends Jamming and pizza available for sale, 5 to 7 p.m. Dancing.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St

Cost: Free

LeRoy

What: Archery Demonstration

Info: Recurve archers and coaches, Annette Skoog and Matthew Garcia, will be at Dewings Center with an archery demonstration. All ages welcome. Reservation needed to participate.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Contact: 231-768-3519 or email contact@dewingscenter.org

Cost: Free Admission, suggested $5 donation to center

Friday, May 26

Lake City

What: Senator Michelle Hoitenga office hours

Info: Meeting with constituents, no appointment necessary

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Place: Missaukee County Library, 210 S Canal St

What: Perennial Plant and Garden Sale

Info: Sale in support of Footprints in Time

Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: 805 Mitchell St, Lake City

