Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Teen Tuesdays
• Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is tie-dye. For grades 6 to 12.
• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring
• Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.
• Time: 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Water Wars
• Info: Free family event sponsored by First Baptist Church of Cadillac. Games, food and fun. This is not a drop-off event, but fun for the whole family.
• Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• Place: Mitchell State Park, 6093 M-115
Evart
• What: Moolenaar staff office hours
• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
• Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
• Place: Evart City Hall, 200 South Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bing a veteran ID or their DD214
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597. Leave a message.
• What: Moolenaar staff office hours
• Info: Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to Sit down and discuss personal casework
issues. Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N. Lake St.
What: Community Blood Drive
Info: Donors are urgently needed and blood stays withing the Munson health care system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
What: Fused Glass open studio
Info: The glass fusing studio at Up North Arts will be open the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Projects for all experience levels. Adults and children 10 and up.
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts
Cost: Project based
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
What: After Hours Market
Info: Opening night.
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
Lake City
What: Music in the Park
Info: A free summer concert series. Performing this week, Inland String Band.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Downtown Lake City
Friday, June 23
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
Manton
What: Manton Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Saturday, June 24
Cadillac
What: Group Hike
Info: Join library staff on a group hike. They will be hiking portions of the Cadillac Pathway.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Meet at the ISD round building at the Career Tech Center.
What: Spy Camp
Info: Do you have what it takes to be a spy? Find out at the Cadillac Library. An hour of arts and crafts for all ages. Part of the summer reading program.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
What: 2023 Amateur Radio Field Day
Info: The Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club will be participating in country-wide emergency drills as part of Homeland Security. Set up will be in the Cadillac area.
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
Contact: For more information and location, call Tom Warnock at 231-775-8767 or email wb8wiv@charter.net
Monday, June 26
Cadillac
What: Teen writing club
Info: For grades 8 to 12. Activities range from writing prompts, group editing, doodling and more. Laptops and notepads provided, but feel free to bring your own.
Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
Time: Weigh at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: First meeting is free. Yearly membership $37, monthly dues $4.
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Tuesday, June 27
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
What: Teen Tuesdays
Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is a library sidewalk chalk takeover. For grades 6 to 12.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St
Falmouth
What: Farm Camp
Info: For those in 1st and 3rd grade. A two-day camp filled with lots of activities around the farm. Registration required. Limit to 25 kids.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Place: Maple Leaf Farm, 3060 S 9 Mile Road
Contact: Jean Suggate, 231-826-4628
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art
Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, June 28
Marion
What: Movie showing, “Jerry and Marge Go Large”
Info: Based on the true story of a couple in Evart. Snacks will be provided.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Marion Public Library, 120 E Main St
Thursday, June 29
Cadillac
What: After Hours Market
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Reed City
What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic
Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion
Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805
Friday, June 30
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
Manton
What: Manton Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Thursday, July 6
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, July 7
Manton
What: Manton Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand