Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: Teen Tuesdays

• Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is tie-dye. For grades 6 to 12.

• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St.

Reed City

• What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring

• Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.

• Time: 5 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Water Wars

• Info: Free family event sponsored by First Baptist Church of Cadillac. Games, food and fun. This is not a drop-off event, but fun for the whole family.

• Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Place: Mitchell State Park, 6093 M-115

Evart

• What: Moolenaar staff office hours

• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.

• Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

• Place: Evart City Hall, 200 South Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bing a veteran ID or their DD214

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597. Leave a message.

• What: Moolenaar staff office hours

• Info: Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to Sit down and discuss personal casework

issues. Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N. Lake St.

What: Community Blood Drive

Info: Donors are urgently needed and blood stays withing the Munson health care system.

Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

What: Fused Glass open studio

Info: The glass fusing studio at Up North Arts will be open the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Projects for all experience levels. Adults and children 10 and up.

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts

Cost: Project based

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

What: After Hours Market

Info: Opening night.

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

Lake City

What: Music in the Park

Info: A free summer concert series. Performing this week, Inland String Band.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Downtown Lake City

Friday, June 23

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

Manton

What: Manton Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Saturday, June 24

Cadillac

What: Group Hike

Info: Join library staff on a group hike. They will be hiking portions of the Cadillac Pathway.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Meet at the ISD round building at the Career Tech Center.

What: Spy Camp

Info: Do you have what it takes to be a spy? Find out at the Cadillac Library. An hour of arts and crafts for all ages. Part of the summer reading program.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

What: 2023 Amateur Radio Field Day

Info: The Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club will be participating in country-wide emergency drills as part of Homeland Security. Set up will be in the Cadillac area.

Time: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25.

Contact: For more information and location, call Tom Warnock at 231-775-8767 or email wb8wiv@charter.net

Monday, June 26

Cadillac

What: Teen writing club

Info: For grades 8 to 12. Activities range from writing prompts, group editing, doodling and more. Laptops and notepads provided, but feel free to bring your own.

Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

Time: Weigh at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Cost: First meeting is free. Yearly membership $37, monthly dues $4.

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

Tuesday, June 27

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

What: Teen Tuesdays

Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is a library sidewalk chalk takeover. For grades 6 to 12.

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St

Falmouth

What: Farm Camp

Info: For those in 1st and 3rd grade. A two-day camp filled with lots of activities around the farm. Registration required. Limit to 25 kids.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Place: Maple Leaf Farm, 3060 S 9 Mile Road

Contact: Jean Suggate, 231-826-4628

Reed City

What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art

Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, June 28

Marion

What: Movie showing, “Jerry and Marge Go Large”

Info: Based on the true story of a couple in Evart. Snacks will be provided.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: Marion Public Library, 120 E Main St

Thursday, June 29

Cadillac

What: After Hours Market

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Reed City

What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic

Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion

Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805

Friday, June 30

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

Manton

What: Manton Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Thursday, July 6

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Friday, July 7

Manton

What: Manton Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

