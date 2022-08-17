Cadillac
• What: Northern District Fair Local Music Spotlight Showcase
• Time: Gates open 5 p.m.; Show starts 6 p.m.
• Place: Northern District Fairgrounds, E. 13th St.
• Cost: $10
Luther
• What: Luther Music Series
• Info: Oak Grove Company Band
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.
Cadillac
What: Museum hours
Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St
What: After Hours Market
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
What: Blood Drive
Info: Donations stay withing the Munson Hospital system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
What: Back to School Carnival
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Area YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive
Cost: Free
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Three time Grammy winning artist, The Paul Nelson Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
Buckley
What: Old Engine Show
Info: Come see the past in motion. With a variety of event and demonstrations, there is something for everyone.
Time: Aug 18 to Aug 21, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: 6090 W 2 1/2 Road
Price: Adults $10 per day or $25 for a four day pass; kids under 15 and under are free.
LeRoy
What: Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Culture and Heritage Event
Info: Discover the Anishinabe people, their culture and heritage. Representatives from the tribe will be at the center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Friday, Aug 19
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Farmers Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
What: Museum hours
Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St
What: Power of the Purse
Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Country Club
Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Manton
What: Manton Market and Music
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
Saturday, Aug. 20
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Motorcycle Club Race Days
Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Motorcycle Club, 3747 39 Rd
Cost: Racers and adults $10, kids 5 to 12 and seniors $5, kids under 5 are free.
What: Wild Muschoom Clinic
Info: Join outdoor enthusiasts Jill and Aaron Grenchik as they instruct you on how to identify a variety of Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms. Limit to 40 students.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E M-115
Cost: $40
Register: Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses
What: End of the Summer Blitz
Info: Horse rides, coffee, popcorn, bounce house and more!
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery, 3060 S 9 Mile Road
What: Archery
Info: Learn basic archery skills. Bows, arrows and targest are provided. For ages 8 and up.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E M-115
What: Demolition Derby and Bump-n-Run
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: Wexford County Fairgrounds, 1420 N Mitchell St
Cost: $20
Manton
What: Live music
Info: Mostly rock and country music.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: 9909 N 39 Road
Saturday, Aug. 27
Lake City
What: Rescheduled Night Float
Info: Originally set for Aug. 13, the Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in you kayak or canoe.
Time: Departure at dusk
Place: Missaukee County Park Beach.