Cadillac

• What: Northern District Fair Local Music Spotlight Showcase

• Time: Gates open 5 p.m.; Show starts 6 p.m.

• Place: Northern District Fairgrounds, E. 13th St.

• Cost: $10

Luther

• What: Luther Music Series

• Info: Oak Grove Company Band

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.

Cadillac

What: Museum hours

Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St

What: After Hours Market

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

What: Blood Drive

Info: Donations stay withing the Munson Hospital system.

Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

What: Back to School Carnival

Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Area YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive

Cost: Free

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Three time Grammy winning artist, The Paul Nelson Band

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

Buckley

What: Old Engine Show

Info: Come see the past in motion. With a variety of event and demonstrations, there is something for everyone.

Time: Aug 18 to Aug 21, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: 6090 W 2 1/2 Road

Price: Adults $10 per day or $25 for a four day pass; kids under 15 and under are free.

LeRoy

What: Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Culture and Heritage Event

Info: Discover the Anishinabe people, their culture and heritage. Representatives from the tribe will be at the center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Friday, Aug 19

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Farmers Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.

What: Museum hours

Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St

What: Power of the Purse

Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Country Club

Reed City

What: Book Sale

Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Manton

What: Manton Market and Music

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

Saturday, Aug. 20

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Motorcycle Club Race Days

Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Motorcycle Club, 3747 39 Rd

Cost: Racers and adults $10, kids 5 to 12 and seniors $5, kids under 5 are free.

What: Wild Muschoom Clinic

Info: Join outdoor enthusiasts Jill and Aaron Grenchik as they instruct you on how to identify a variety of Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms. Limit to 40 students.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E M-115

Cost: $40

Register: Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses

What: End of the Summer Blitz

Info: Horse rides, coffee, popcorn, bounce house and more!

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery, 3060 S 9 Mile Road

What: Archery

Info: Learn basic archery skills. Bows, arrows and targest are provided. For ages 8 and up.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E M-115

What: Demolition Derby and Bump-n-Run

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: Wexford County Fairgrounds, 1420 N Mitchell St

Cost: $20

Manton

What: Live music

Info: Mostly rock and country music.

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: 9909 N 39 Road

Saturday, Aug. 27

Lake City

What: Rescheduled Night Float

Info: Originally set for Aug. 13, the Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in you kayak or canoe.

Time: Departure at dusk

Place: Missaukee County Park Beach.

"

"