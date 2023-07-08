Manton
• What: Country Dance for Manton Senior Center
• Info: Live classic country music, lunch available, accepting donations for senior center.
• Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park
Cadillac
• What: TOPS, a weight loss program
• Time: Weigh at 5:30 p.m., meeting 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: Yearly membership $37, monthly dues $5. First meeting is free.
• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
• Info: Across the Universe. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: Maple Ridge Living Center of Cadillac Annual Car Show
• Info: Live music, classic cars, food.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Maple Ridge Living Center, 9072 Mackinaw Trail
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
Friday, July 14
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St