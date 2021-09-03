Cadillac

• What: Al-Anon meeting

• Info: Every Friday morning.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• Time: 11 a.m.

Reed City

• What: Afternoon Bingo

• Info: Everyone welcome

• Time: Early Birds: 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo: Noon.

• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.

Monday, Sept 6

Reed City

What: Reed City Library closed

Info: Closed in observance of Labor Day

Place: 829 South Chestnut Street

Lake City

• What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting

• Info: For more information, email williamsleif@gmail.com

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S. Canal St.

Reed City

• What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights

• Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: 829 S. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, Sept 8

Cadillac

What: 15-B MEA-retired Chapter meeting

Info: Tiyi Shippers will be speaking about her retirement activities. Optional lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m. prior to the meeting.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac MEA office

What: A true ghost story

Info: Meet Antoinette “Tiyi” Schippers and learn more about her Chicago childhood that shaped her life, made for some amazing memories and prepared her for more to come.

Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Library community room, {span class=”LrzXr”}411 S. Lake Street{/span}

Reed City

What: Story hour: Bugs

Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut Street

Thursday, Sept 9

Cadillac

What: Why Genealogy

Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.

Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.

Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.

Reed City

What: Euchre

Info: All ages welcome.

Time: Noon

Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave.

Monday, Sept 13

What: Scrabble hour

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place 829 South Chestnut Street

Tuesday, Sept 14

Reed City

Wednesday, Sept 15

Reed City

What: Story hour: Squirrely Squirrels

Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut Street

Thursday, Sept 16

Cadillac

What: North Star Quilters Guild

Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has an additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Place: 315 E Pine St.

Reed City

Tuesday, Sept 21

Reed City

Wednesday, Sept 22

Reed City

What: Story hour: Apples Aplenty

Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut Street

Monday, Sept 27

Reed City

What: Scrabble hour

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut Street

What: Tiny Art Show kits ready for pickup

Info: Painting kits available for pickup. Art will be displayed during the Tiny Art Show at the library from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ birthday.

Tuesday, Sept 28

Reed City

Wednesday, Sept 29

Reed City

What: Story hour: Animal Tracks

Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut Street