Cadillac

• What: Family Story Time

• Info: Books, music, movement and more for ages 5 and under.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park

• Info: A free summer concert series. Performing this week, Wolf Love Band.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Park

LeRoy

• What: Canning and Safe food preservation

• Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Free Class, Donations to benefit the center appreciated

Tustin

• What: Rummage/Bake Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

• What: Doc Probes

• Info: Music after the Farmer’s Market

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

McBain

• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”

• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School

• Cost: $15

Tustin

• What: Rummage/Bake Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St.

Cadillac

• What: Craft Show

• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Northern District Fair Grounds, 199 E. 13th St.

• What: Open book, Open Sky

• Info: Teen summer reading kick off. Crafts, outdoor field day, activities and “campfire” karaoke. Parents and guardians are welcome to participate.

• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series

• Info: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance

• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• Cost $25

• What: Glow Skate

• Info: Glow skate and DJ. Children’s skates available to rent, otherwise bring your own skates.

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $3

• What: Duke and the Studebakers

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

• Cost: $5 with vehicle to enter park

LeRoy

• What: Live Bluegrass

• Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center

McBain

• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”

• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School

• Cost: $15

Sunday, June 18

Cadillac

What: 73rd and 126th Army Bands Father’s Day Concert

Info: Free concert.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion

Monday, June 19

Cadillac

What: Alcohol ink jewelry

Info: Each participant will get to create three distinct pieces. All supplies included. Only 15 seats available.

Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts

Cost: Non members $75, members $60

What: LEGO Club

Info: Make new friends and build incredible creations. For ages 4 and up.

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Tuesday, June 20

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

What: Teen Tuesdays

Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is tie-dye. For grades 6 to 12.

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St

Reed City

What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring

Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, June 21

Evart

What: Moolenaar staff office hours

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.

Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Place: Evart City Hall, 200 South Main St

Thursday, June 22

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bing a veteran ID or their DD214

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597. Leave a message.

What: Moolenaar staff office hours

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 North Lake St

What: Community Blood Drive

Info: Donors are urgently needed and blood stays withing the Munson health care system.

Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

What: Fused Glass open studio

Info: The glass fusing studio at Up North Arts will be open the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Projects for all experience levels. Adults and children 10 and up.

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts

Cost: Project based

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Lake City

What: Music in the Park

Info: A free summer concert series. Performing this week, Inland String Band.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Downtown Lake City

Friday, June 23

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

Manton

What: Manton Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Saturday, June 24

Cadillac

What: Group Hike

Info: Join library staff on a group hike. They will be hiking portions of the Cadillac Pathway.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Meet at the ISD round building at the Career Tech Center.

What: Spy Camp

Info: Do you have what it takes to be a spy? Find out at the Cadillac Library. An hour of arts and crafts for all ages. Part of the summer reading program.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Monday, June 26

Cadillac

What: Teen writing club

Info: For grades 8 to 12. Activities range from writing prompts, group editing, doodling and more. Laptops and notepads provided, but feel free to bring your own.

Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Tuesday, June 27

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

What: Teen Tuesdays

Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is a library sidewalk chalk takeover. For grades 6 to 12.

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St

Falmouth

What: Farm Camp

Info: For those in 1st and 3rd grade. A two-day camp filled with lots of activities around the farm. Registration required. Limit to 25 kids.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Place: Maple Leaf Farm, 3060 S 9 Mile Road

Contact: Jean Suggate, 231-826-4628

Reed City

What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art

Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, June 29

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Reed City

What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic

Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion

Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805

Friday, June 30

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

Manton

What: Manton Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

