Cadillac
• What: Family Story Time
• Info: Books, music, movement and more for ages 5 and under.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Info: A free summer concert series. Performing this week, Wolf Love Band.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Park
LeRoy
• What: Canning and Safe food preservation
• Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free Class, Donations to benefit the center appreciated
Tustin
• What: Rummage/Bake Sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St.
Cadillac
Manton
• What: Doc Probes
• Info: Music after the Farmer’s Market
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
McBain
Tustin
Cadillac
• What: Craft Show
• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Northern District Fair Grounds, 199 E. 13th St.
• What: Open book, Open Sky
• Info: Teen summer reading kick off. Crafts, outdoor field day, activities and “campfire” karaoke. Parents and guardians are welcome to participate.
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost $25
• What: Glow Skate
• Info: Glow skate and DJ. Children’s skates available to rent, otherwise bring your own skates.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $3
• What: Duke and the Studebakers
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
• Cost: $5 with vehicle to enter park
LeRoy
• What: Live Bluegrass
• Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center
McBain
Sunday, June 18
Cadillac
What: 73rd and 126th Army Bands Father’s Day Concert
Info: Free concert.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion
Monday, June 19
Cadillac
What: Alcohol ink jewelry
Info: Each participant will get to create three distinct pieces. All supplies included. Only 15 seats available.
Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts
Cost: Non members $75, members $60
What: LEGO Club
Info: Make new friends and build incredible creations. For ages 4 and up.
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Tuesday, June 20
Cadillac
What: Teen Tuesdays
Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is tie-dye. For grades 6 to 12.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring
Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, June 21
Evart
What: Moolenaar staff office hours
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Place: Evart City Hall, 200 South Main St
Thursday, June 22
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bing a veteran ID or their DD214
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597. Leave a message.
What: Moolenaar staff office hours
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 North Lake St
What: Community Blood Drive
Info: Donors are urgently needed and blood stays withing the Munson health care system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
What: Fused Glass open studio
Info: The glass fusing studio at Up North Arts will be open the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Projects for all experience levels. Adults and children 10 and up.
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts
Cost: Project based
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Lake City
What: Music in the Park
Info: A free summer concert series. Performing this week, Inland String Band.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Downtown Lake City
Friday, June 23
Cadillac
Manton
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Saturday, June 24
Cadillac
What: Group Hike
Info: Join library staff on a group hike. They will be hiking portions of the Cadillac Pathway.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Meet at the ISD round building at the Career Tech Center.
What: Spy Camp
Info: Do you have what it takes to be a spy? Find out at the Cadillac Library. An hour of arts and crafts for all ages. Part of the summer reading program.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Monday, June 26
Cadillac
What: Teen writing club
Info: For grades 8 to 12. Activities range from writing prompts, group editing, doodling and more. Laptops and notepads provided, but feel free to bring your own.
Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Tuesday, June 27
Cadillac
What: Teen Tuesdays
Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is a library sidewalk chalk takeover. For grades 6 to 12.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St
Falmouth
What: Farm Camp
Info: For those in 1st and 3rd grade. A two-day camp filled with lots of activities around the farm. Registration required. Limit to 25 kids.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Place: Maple Leaf Farm, 3060 S 9 Mile Road
Contact: Jean Suggate, 231-826-4628
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art
Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, June 29
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Reed City
What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic
Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion
Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805
Friday, June 30
Cadillac
Manton
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand