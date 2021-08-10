Cadillac
• What: The Lord of the Ground Watermelon Carving
• Info: Carving artist Patrick Harrison will be doing his amazing work on watermelons. Come by and he will show you that there’s more than one way to skin a melon.
• Time: 3 to 6:45 p.m.
• Place: Library Community Room: 411 S. Lake St.
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: Summer Story Hour
• Info: Story hour will be outside weather permitting.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Aug. 16-20 during library hours. Donations in good condition will be accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.
• Time: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
Reed City
• What: Meet and Greet the new library director
• Info: Come in and say hi to our new director, Melissa Rohen. Snacks and refreshments available.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
• Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 315 E. Pine St.
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
• Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.