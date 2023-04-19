Cadillac
• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
• Info: Scrapbook pages. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people.
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: Blood is urgently needed and stays within the Munson Hospital System.
• Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Cadillac
• What: De-Stress Workshop
• Info: Teens, learn new strategies to cope with stress.
• Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Library Game Day
• Info: Drop in and play board games at the library.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: HeArts for Arts
• Info: Come out for a night with Rotary for a fundraiser in support of Up North Arts.
• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
• Place: 1450 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $50
Lake City
• What: Earth Day celebration
• Info: Enjoy Earth Day with the Missaukee Conservation District. Come for one or all events.
• Time: Upcycled bird feeders 10 a.m.; sings of spring hike 1 p.m.; volunteer at the bird wall 4 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee Conservation District
LeRoy
• What: Gardening through the Seasons and Permaculture Workshop
• Info: LeAnn Draper will be at Dewings Center to lead a workshop on how to garden through the seasons. Gain new skills and connect with other gardeners.
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free; donations to benefit the center are appreciated.
Manton
• What: Country Dance
• Info: Classic Country music and live band
• Time: Food served at 5 p.m., Dancing from 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main St.
• Contact: Judy (231)824-6329
Reed City
• What: Reed City Beer Festival
• Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park, 700 N. Park St.
• Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at gate. VIP tickets $55 in advance, $60 at gate.
Cadillac
• What: Earth Day Celebration
• Info: The Cadillac Earth Day Celebration is back. There will once again be information booths and each child will get a free tree to plant.
• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, Harris Street
• Cost: Free
Luther
• What: Tree planting
• Info: Planting native trees at two restoration sites at Silver Creek. CRA will bring tools, buckets and 300 plants.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Silver Creek campground, 8701 N. State Road
• Contact: RSVP to nate@rivercare.org
Evart
• What: Moolenaar staff available
• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
• Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Place: Evart City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
• Info: Lots of great books at great prices.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Rummage Sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Moolenaar staff available
• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
• Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Rummage Sale
• Info: Bag day, all day Friday.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Fly Fishing Clinic
• Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E. M-115
• Cost: $40
• What: Detroit Lions Legends vs Cadillac Firefighter All-stars Basketball Game
• Info: Proceeds from the event will benefit local deputies. Lions Legends will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with local fans.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School
Reed City
• What: Refresh Reed City
• Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.
• Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.
• Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot