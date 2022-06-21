Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• What: DIY mermaid money craft

• Info: Join the RCADL and create your own beautiful mermaid money. For kids 9 to 11 years old.

• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Lake City

• What: Bike Night

• Time: 6 and 10 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks: Boss Baby 2

• Info: Free family movie every Wednesday and Thursday until Aug. 4

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac 4, 202 S. Mitchell St.

• What: Trivia and Music Bingo at the Greenhouse

• Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Place: Willow Market, 915 N. Mitchell St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour: Our Country

• Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Lake City

• What: Music Bingo at The Patio on Main

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Cadillac

What: Summer Family Flicks: Boss Baby 2

Info: Free family movie every Wednesday and Thursday until Aug. 4!

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Cadillac 4, 202 S Mitchell St.

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

What: 90s Summer Party

Info: Come join the Long Road Distillers as it celebrates its one year anniversary! There will be games, costume contest, food truck and more!

Time: 4 to 10 p.m.

Place: Long Road Distillers, 412 S Mitchell St.• What: The Patriots Summer Program and Bake Sale

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: United Methodist Church, 1020 E. Division St.

• Cost: $5 donation

Friday, June 24

Cadillac

What: Combining succulents with flowers in charming arrangement

Info: Each student will learn the process of preparing succulents for planter boxes to be incorporated with fresh flowers. For beginners ages 14 and up.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts; 601 Chestnut St.

Cost: Members $25; non-members $35; plus $35 material fee

Reed City

What: Indoor movie: Dolphin Tale

Info: Join the RCADL in the community room for some popcorn and the amazing true story, Dolphin Tale. Rated PG, 114 minutes long.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Saturday, June 25

Cadillac

What: Zion Lutheran Church Summer Concerts: John and Kate Denner

Info: Our Summer Concert series includes different styles and varieties of Christian music from traditional gospel to blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

What: 2022 Amateur Radio Field Day Emergency Preparedness

Info: The Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club will be participating in emergency drills. The event will run 24 hours. Set-up in the Cadillac area.

Time: 2 p.m.

Contact: For more information and location call Tom Warnock at (231)775-8767.

Monday, June 27

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: A salute to America with the Cadillac Honor Guard

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Tuesday, June 28

Reed City

What: Perler beads: Ocean buddies

Info: Join the RCADL and create your own ocean buddies using perler beads. Limited to kids aged 6 to 9.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Friday, July 1

Reed City

What: Outdoor Movie: Jungle Cruise

Info: Join the RCADL for some popcorn and the family-fun adventure Jungle Cruise. Rated PG-13, 111 minutes long.

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Monday, July 11

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Wednesday, July 13

Reed City

What: Story Hour: My Vacation

Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Saturday, July 16

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Monday, July 18

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Rock the Block

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Monday, July 25

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: It’s Christmas in July!

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Wednesday, July 27

Reed City

What: Story Hour: My Vacation

Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Saturday, July 30

Cadillac

What: Cadillac High School 35 Year Class Reunion

Info: Hey Classmates of CHS 1987! We are planning our 35th class reunion! So please mark your calendar and save the date. We will be at The Truck Stop on 13th street. Great outdoor area there. We look forward to seeing you.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: The Truck Stop, 902 W 13th St

Monday, August 1

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Battle of the March Kings

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Monday, Aug 8

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the season

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

"

"