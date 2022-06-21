Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Reed City
• What: DIY mermaid money craft
• Info: Join the RCADL and create your own beautiful mermaid money. For kids 9 to 11 years old.
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Lake City
• What: Bike Night
• Time: 6 and 10 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks: Boss Baby 2
• Info: Free family movie every Wednesday and Thursday until Aug. 4
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac 4, 202 S. Mitchell St.
• What: Trivia and Music Bingo at the Greenhouse
• Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Place: Willow Market, 915 N. Mitchell St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Our Country
• Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Lake City
• What: Music Bingo at The Patio on Main
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
What: 90s Summer Party
Info: Come join the Long Road Distillers as it celebrates its one year anniversary! There will be games, costume contest, food truck and more!
Time: 4 to 10 p.m.
Place: Long Road Distillers, 412 S Mitchell St.• What: The Patriots Summer Program and Bake Sale
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: United Methodist Church, 1020 E. Division St.
• Cost: $5 donation
Friday, June 24
Cadillac
What: Combining succulents with flowers in charming arrangement
Info: Each student will learn the process of preparing succulents for planter boxes to be incorporated with fresh flowers. For beginners ages 14 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts; 601 Chestnut St.
Cost: Members $25; non-members $35; plus $35 material fee
Reed City
What: Indoor movie: Dolphin Tale
Info: Join the RCADL in the community room for some popcorn and the amazing true story, Dolphin Tale. Rated PG, 114 minutes long.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, June 25
Cadillac
What: Zion Lutheran Church Summer Concerts: John and Kate Denner
Info: Our Summer Concert series includes different styles and varieties of Christian music from traditional gospel to blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
What: 2022 Amateur Radio Field Day Emergency Preparedness
Info: The Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club will be participating in emergency drills. The event will run 24 hours. Set-up in the Cadillac area.
Time: 2 p.m.
Contact: For more information and location call Tom Warnock at (231)775-8767.
Monday, June 27
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: A salute to America with the Cadillac Honor Guard
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Tuesday, June 28
Reed City
What: Perler beads: Ocean buddies
Info: Join the RCADL and create your own ocean buddies using perler beads. Limited to kids aged 6 to 9.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Friday, July 1
Reed City
What: Outdoor Movie: Jungle Cruise
Info: Join the RCADL for some popcorn and the family-fun adventure Jungle Cruise. Rated PG-13, 111 minutes long.
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Monday, July 11
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Wednesday, July 13
Reed City
What: Story Hour: My Vacation
Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, July 16
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Monday, July 18
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Rock the Block
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Monday, July 25
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: It’s Christmas in July!
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Wednesday, July 27
Reed City
What: Story Hour: My Vacation
Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, July 30
Cadillac
What: Cadillac High School 35 Year Class Reunion
Info: Hey Classmates of CHS 1987! We are planning our 35th class reunion! So please mark your calendar and save the date. We will be at The Truck Stop on 13th street. Great outdoor area there. We look forward to seeing you.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: The Truck Stop, 902 W 13th St
Monday, August 1
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Battle of the March Kings
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Monday, Aug 8
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the season
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free