Moorestown
• What: Baked chicken dinner
• Info: Baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, vegetable medley, sweet and sour cabbage and dessert. Coffee, punch and water. Proceeds will go towards building a school in Nigeria and playground fencing at Norwich Hall.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
Cadillac
• What: Gopherwood Concerts, Abigail Stauffer
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac No. 680, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: Tickets cost $18 at the door for adults, $9 for students.
Lake City
• What: Polar Plunge
• Info: 1 p.m. Registration begins; 2 p.m. Costume Parade/Plunge; After — After-Splash Bash and Awards Lunch is included for all plungers who raise $100 or more. Drinks (and lunch for spectators) available for purchase.
• Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
• Place: 117 Main St.
Manton
• What: Second Chance Prom
• Info: Dance the night away for Oasis Family Resource Center.
• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Barn Hall
• Cost: Single ticket $50, $85 for a couple.
Cadillac
• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
• Info: First and third Wednesday every month. For ages 8 and up. The third Wednesday will be dedicated to making scrapbook pages.
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
What: Introduction to violin and viola
Info: Giving youth a hands-on experience with the violin and viola. Listen to different instruments and actually play one. For ages 8 to 17.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St
Saturday, Feb. 18
Cadillac
What: Snow Ball Gala
Info: Hors d’oeuvers, dessert, music and dancing. Dance the night away with Landing Dance academy and Ollie. Fundraiser for Healing Private Wounds. Tickets on sale at Horizon Books in Cadillac.
Time: 8 to 11 p.m.
Place: Dockside Inn, 2424 Sunnyside Drive
Cost: $25
Contact: (231)846-4495
LeRoy
What: Evening of Song
Info: Second annual Evening of Song. Featuring
Straight Forward Bluegrass Band, George and Bob and the Pine River Parish Hand Chime Choir. Light refreshments and sweets will be served.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert Street
Cost: Suggested donation minimum $5