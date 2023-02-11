Moorestown

• What: Baked chicken dinner

• Info: Baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, vegetable medley, sweet and sour cabbage and dessert. Coffee, punch and water. Proceeds will go towards building a school in Nigeria and playground fencing at Norwich Hall.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

Cadillac

• What: Gopherwood Concerts, Abigail Stauffer

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac No. 680, 122 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: Tickets cost $18 at the door for adults, $9 for students.

Lake City

• What: Polar Plunge

• Info: 1 p.m. Registration begins; 2 p.m. Costume Parade/Plunge; After — After-Splash Bash and Awards Lunch is included for all plungers who raise $100 or more. Drinks (and lunch for spectators) available for purchase.

• Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

• Place: 117 Main St.

Manton

• What: Second Chance Prom

• Info: Dance the night away for Oasis Family Resource Center.

• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

• Place: Barn Hall

• Cost: Single ticket $50, $85 for a couple.

Cadillac

• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters

• Info: First and third Wednesday every month. For ages 8 and up. The third Wednesday will be dedicated to making scrapbook pages.

• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

What: Introduction to violin and viola

Info: Giving youth a hands-on experience with the violin and viola. Listen to different instruments and actually play one. For ages 8 to 17.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St

Saturday, Feb. 18

Cadillac

What: Snow Ball Gala

Info: Hors d’oeuvers, dessert, music and dancing. Dance the night away with Landing Dance academy and Ollie. Fundraiser for Healing Private Wounds. Tickets on sale at Horizon Books in Cadillac.

Time: 8 to 11 p.m.

Place: Dockside Inn, 2424 Sunnyside Drive

Cost: $25

Contact: (231)846-4495

LeRoy

What: Evening of Song

Info: Second annual Evening of Song. Featuring

Straight Forward Bluegrass Band, George and Bob and the Pine River Parish Hand Chime Choir. Light refreshments and sweets will be served.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert Street

Cost: Suggested donation minimum $5

"

"