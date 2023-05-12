Friday, May 12
Cadillac
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Saturday, May 13
Cadillac
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
What: Irish Immigrants in Michigan — A History in Stories
Info: Pat Commins of Dublin, Ireland and Elizabeth Rice of Michigan have compiled true stories of Irish immigrants to Michigan.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
What: Mitchell Street Market
Info: Shop local and enjoy the social district.
Time: Downtown Cadillac
Place: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reed City
What: Seed kit pickup
Info: Each kit will have a growing container, potting soil and two packs of seeds. Kits are first-come-first-served.
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Tuesday, May 16
Reed City
What: Bunnies at the Library
Info: Show bunnies will be visiting the library with their owners to tell patrons all about the furry critters. Open to all ages.
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, May 17
Reed City
What: Story Hour, Warmer Days
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, May 18
Cadillac
What: Relay for life planning meeting
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Evergreen Resort Conference room B, 7880 Mackinaw Trail
Friday, May 19
Cadillac
What: Barley, BBQ and Beats
Info: Fundraising event featuring cocktails from local distilleries, barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants and live musical performances — all to support access to not-for-profit hospice.
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: The Wex
Cost: $75
Saturday, May 20
Cadillac
What: Fiddlers Jamboree
Info: Jamboree is open to all fiddlers and acoustic musicians.
Time: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jamboree, 4 to 5 p.m. Circle of Friends Jamming and pizza available for sale, 5 to 7 p.m. Dancing.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: Free
LeRoy
What: Archery Demonstration
Info: Recurve archers and coaches, Annette Skoog and Matthew Garcia, will be at Dewings Center with an archery demonstration. All ages welcome. Reservation needed to participate.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Contact: 231-768-3519 or email contact@dewingscenter.org
Cost: Free Admission, suggested $5 donation to center
Tuesday, May 23
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: For ages 2 and under.
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
What: Crafting at the Library
Info: Spring book page bouquet. Open to all ages, anyone under 16 will need an adult present. All required materials will be provided. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, May 24
Reed City
What: Story Hour, Fun and Games
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, May 25
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597
Friday, May 26
Lake City
What: Senator Michelle Hoitenga office hours
Info: Meeting with constituents, no appointment necessary
Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Library, 210 S Canal St
What: Perennial Plant and Garden Sale
Info: Sale in support of Footprints in Time
Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: 805 Mitchell St, Lake City