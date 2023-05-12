Friday, May 12

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Saturday, May 13

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

What: Irish Immigrants in Michigan — A History in Stories

Info: Pat Commins of Dublin, Ireland and Elizabeth Rice of Michigan have compiled true stories of Irish immigrants to Michigan.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library.

What: Mitchell Street Market

Info: Shop local and enjoy the social district.

Time: Downtown Cadillac

Place: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reed City

What: Seed kit pickup

Info: Each kit will have a growing container, potting soil and two packs of seeds. Kits are first-come-first-served.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Tuesday, May 16

Reed City

What: Bunnies at the Library

Info: Show bunnies will be visiting the library with their owners to tell patrons all about the furry critters. Open to all ages.

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, May 17

Reed City

What: Story Hour, Warmer Days

Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, May 18

Cadillac

What: Relay for life planning meeting

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Evergreen Resort Conference room B, 7880 Mackinaw Trail

Friday, May 19

Cadillac

What: Barley, BBQ and Beats

Info: Fundraising event featuring cocktails from local distilleries, barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants and live musical performances — all to support access to not-for-profit hospice.

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: The Wex

Cost: $75

Saturday, May 20

Cadillac

What: Fiddlers Jamboree

Info: Jamboree is open to all fiddlers and acoustic musicians.

Time: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jamboree, 4 to 5 p.m. Circle of Friends Jamming and pizza available for sale, 5 to 7 p.m. Dancing.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St

Cost: Free

LeRoy

What: Archery Demonstration

Info: Recurve archers and coaches, Annette Skoog and Matthew Garcia, will be at Dewings Center with an archery demonstration. All ages welcome. Reservation needed to participate.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Contact: 231-768-3519 or email contact@dewingscenter.org

Cost: Free Admission, suggested $5 donation to center

Tuesday, May 23

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: For ages 2 and under.

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

What: Crafting at the Library

Info: Spring book page bouquet. Open to all ages, anyone under 16 will need an adult present. All required materials will be provided. Seating limited to 20 crafters.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, May 24

Reed City

What: Story Hour, Fun and Games

Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, May 25

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597

Friday, May 26

Lake City

What: Senator Michelle Hoitenga office hours

Info: Meeting with constituents, no appointment necessary

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Place: Missaukee County Library, 210 S Canal St

What: Perennial Plant and Garden Sale

Info: Sale in support of Footprints in Time

Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: 805 Mitchell St, Lake City

