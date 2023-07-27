Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Reed City
• What: Taylor Swift Experience
• Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.
• Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, downtown Reed City
Lake City
• What: Single MOMM open house and benefit concert
• Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tour Single MOMM mobile office; 5:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner; 6 to 7 p.m. concert by Poco a Poco
• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road
Cadillac
• What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
• Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
8 Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
• Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
• Info: Battle of the March Kings. Featuring a new commissioned piece. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Joe Veloz and the Velozians
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Hersey
• What: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
• Info: Residents of Mecosta, Lake and Osceola counties can bring hazardous materials to collection site. List of acceptable materials can be found at www.osceolalakecd.org
• Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Dr.
• Contact: For more information and volunteer opportunities, call Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Picnic in the Park
• Info: Metro Soul Band
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: Auditions
• Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: 601 Chestnut St.
• Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com
Cadillac
