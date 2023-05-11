Thursday, May 11
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Friday, May 12
Cadillac
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Saturday, May 13
Cadillac
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
What: Irish Immigrants in Michigan — A History in Stories
Info: Pat Commins of Dublin, Ireland and Elizabeth Rice of Michigan have compiled true stories of Irish immigrants to Michigan.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
Reed City
What: Seed kit pickup
Info: Each kit will have a growing container, potting soil and two packs of seeds. Kits are first-come-first-served.
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Tuesday, May 16
Reed City
What: Bunnies at the Library
Info: Show bunnies will be visiting the library with their owners to tell patrons all about the furry critters. Open to all ages.
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, May 17
Reed City
What: Story Hour, Warmer Days
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, May 18
Cadillac
What: Relay for life planning meeting
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Evergreen Resort Conference room B, 7880 Mackinaw Trail