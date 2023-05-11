Thursday, May 11

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Friday, May 12

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Saturday, May 13

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

What: Irish Immigrants in Michigan — A History in Stories

Info: Pat Commins of Dublin, Ireland and Elizabeth Rice of Michigan have compiled true stories of Irish immigrants to Michigan.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library.

Reed City

What: Seed kit pickup

Info: Each kit will have a growing container, potting soil and two packs of seeds. Kits are first-come-first-served.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Tuesday, May 16

Reed City

What: Bunnies at the Library

Info: Show bunnies will be visiting the library with their owners to tell patrons all about the furry critters. Open to all ages.

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, May 17

Reed City

What: Story Hour, Warmer Days

Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, May 18

Cadillac

What: Relay for life planning meeting

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Evergreen Resort Conference room B, 7880 Mackinaw Trail

