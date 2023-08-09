Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Cost: Free

• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597 and leave a message.

• What: Back to School Carnival

• Info: Games, bounce house, free haircuts, dental screenings, prizes, backpack giveaway and more.

• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

• Place: YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive

• What: Power of the Purse

• Info: Celebrate 11 years of community support for women’s health services. Silent auctions, raffle prizes, live entertainment and more.

• Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

• Place: The Truck Stop

• Cost: $50

• What: UpBeat Cadillac: Wendell Harrison

• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion

Lake City

• What: School Readiness Clinics

• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

• Time: 9 a.m. to noon

• Place: 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Suite No. 1

• Register: Register by calling 888-217-3904

Friday, Aug. 11

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

Info: Wendell Harrison

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Saturday, Aug. 12

LeRoy

What: Hispanic/Latin Culture and Heritage

Info: Discover the Hispanic and Latin people and heritage. Representatives from the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will be at the center with a presentation and display items.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Cost: Donation of any amount

Monday, Aug. 14

Cadillac

What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.

Friday, Aug. 18

Cadillac

What: School Readiness Clinics

Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Place: 521 Cobb St

Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Saturday, Aug. 19

Cadillac

What: Gun Bash

Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.

Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S Mitchell St

Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20

Contact: Brandon Nutt 231-670-0175

