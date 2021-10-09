Cadillac
• What: The Hudson Farm Fall Fest
• Info: Come out and enjoy an afternoon at the farm. Fun for all ages with wagon rides, animals, games, crafts, food, gift shop and more.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: 1716 N. 29 Road
• Cost: Free
• What: Adult intro to machine sewing with Elizabeth Dewey
• Info: Learn how to set up and use a sewing machine, use and make basic sewing patterns, use different sewing tools and more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Price: Members $30, nonmembers $40
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}
Cost: $10
Sunday, Oct 10
Cadillac
What: Concert at United Methodist Church
Info: Celebrate faith with music and dance. Featuring: John Jones from Munich, Germany, Sarah Schieber from Midland and Landing Dance Academy.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 1020 E Division St.
Cost: Free will offering to support Healing Private Wounds
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}
Cost: $10
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Cadillac
What: Jewelry design with wire wrapping — three-week class
Info: Three-week course Oct. 12, 19 and 26. Learn the basics of jewelry design skills, knowledge of the tools needed and basic wire wrapping techniques.
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Price: Members $75, nonmembers $90
Wednesday, Oct 13
Cadillac
What: 15-D MEA-retired chapter meeting
Info: General business and optional lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac MEA Office
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Music Extravaganza
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Oct 14
Cadillac
What: Family story time
Info: Join us at the library for books, music and movement!
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veteran in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans, please bring veteran’s ID or DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
Friday, Oct 15
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Info: Every Friday morning.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
Time: 11 a.m.
What: German dinner benefit
Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: 11198 E. Division St
Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free
What: Homemade German Dinner
Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious German dinner. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 11198 E M 55
Cost: Adults $10, Children ages 3 to 12 years old $5, Children under 3 years old are free, families $30.
Evart
What: COVID-19 Testing
Info: Testing available to anyone. Pre-registration is highly encouraged. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s order needed. Visit michigan.gov/coronavirustest for more information.
Time: Noon to 7 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
Cost: Free
Reed City
What: WELCA Fall Festival
Info: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. Craft, bake, book sale and raffle. Luncheon served Friday only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle drawing Saturday at 1 p.m. Need not be present to win.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Saturday, Oct. 16
Cadillac
What: Festive Fall Craft Show
Info: Come and browse the selection of handmade items and check out all the of the goodies at our bake sale. Proceeds from booth rental and bake sale support the socks and underwear table at Project Christmas.
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
What: The Hudson Farm Fall Fest
Info: Come out and enjoy an afternoon at the farm. Fun for all ages with wagon rides, animals, games, crafts, food, gift shop and more.
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: 1716 N 29 Rd
Cost: Free
Reed City
What: WELCA Fall Festival
Info: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. Craft, bake, book sale and raffle. Luncheon served Friday only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle drawing Saturday at 1 p.m. Need not be present to win.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Luther
What: Lions Club auction and taco bar
Info: Want some fun? Come to the Luther Lions Club auction and taco bar and hear our funny auctioneer Willy.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Located on State Street in Luther
Cost: $10