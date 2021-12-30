Cadillac
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
• Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Cadillac
• What: District Health Department No. 10 offices closed
• Info: In observance of Christmas, Wexford office will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 3. This includes the COVID-19 testing clinic. Hours will resume as normal on Jan. 4.
Reed City
• What: Closed for the holiday
• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed New Year’s Eve
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: District Health Department No. 10 offices closed
• Info: In observance of Christmas, Wexford office will be closed Jan. 3. This includes the COVID-19 testing clinic. Hours will resume as normal on Jan. 4.
Cadillac
• What: Divorce Care
• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
What: DivorceCare for Kids
Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
Thursday, Jan. 27
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597