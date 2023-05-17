Reed City

• What: Story Hour, Warmer Days

• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Relay for life planning meeting

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Evergreen Resort Conference room B, 7880 Mackinaw Trail

Cadillac

• What: Barley, BBQ and Beats

• Info: Fundraising event featuring cocktails from local distilleries, barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants and live musical performances — all to support access to not-for-profit hospice.

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: The Wex

• Cost: $75

Cadillac

• What: Fiddlers Jamboree

• Info: Jamboree is open to all fiddlers and acoustic musicians.

• Time: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jamboree, 4 to 5 p.m. Circle of Friends Jamming and pizza available for sale, 5 to 7 p.m. Dancing.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.

• Cost: Free

LeRoy

• What: Archery Demonstration

• Info: Recurve archers and coaches, Annette Skoog and Matthew Garcia, will be at Dewings Center with an archery demonstration. All ages welcome. Reservation needed to participate.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Contact: 231-768-3519 or email contact@dewingscenter.org

• Cost: Free Admission, suggested $5 donation to center

Cadillac

• What: AMEN Chorus Concert

• Info: The all men’s chorus will present songs and music featuring the Life of Jesus. Directed by Angela Warner, accompanied by Jennifer Schierbeek and Sandy Bode.

• Time: 3 p.m.

• Place: United Methodist Church of Cadillac, 1020 E. Division St.

• Cost: Free. Freewill offering accepted to benefit local mission non-profits

Tuesday, May 23

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: For ages 2 and under.

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

What: Crafting at the Library

Info: Spring book page bouquet. Open to all ages, anyone under 16 will need an adult present. All required materials will be provided. Seating limited to 20 crafters.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, May 24

Reed City

What: Story Hour, Fun and Games

Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, May 25

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597

Friday, May 26

Lake City

What: Senator Michelle Hoitenga office hours

Info: Meeting with constituents, no appointment necessary

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Place: Missaukee County Library, 210 S Canal St

What: Perennial Plant and Garden Sale

Info: Sale in support of Footprints in Time

Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: 805 Mitchell St, Lake City

Saturday, May 27

Manton

What: Dinner and Dance

Info: Live band, dinner and dancing.

Time: Dinner 5 p.m., Dancing 6 p.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Contact: Senior Center (231)824-6961

