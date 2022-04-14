Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA Retired meeting
• Info: Discussing pending legislation and petition drives. Optional lunch at After 26 prior to meeting at 11:30 a.m.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
• What: Ukulele Community Strum
• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Colored Eggs
• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
Reed City
• What: Library Closed
• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.
Cadillac
• What: Ukulele Community Strum
• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth
• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: NARFE meeting
• Info: Speaker Rae Berwald from Curry House on their memory care unit with meeting to follow.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: March for Hope
• Info: A walk to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Doughnuts will be served afterwards. For more information please call Cadillac Healing Private Wounds Center.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac City Park
Reed City
• What: Little Explorers Story Time
• Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.
• Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: Scrabble Hour
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Ukulele Community Strum
• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.