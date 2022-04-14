Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA Retired meeting

• Info: Discussing pending legislation and petition drives. Optional lunch at After 26 prior to meeting at 11:30 a.m.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac MEA office

• What: Ukulele Community Strum

• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour: Colored Eggs

• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

Reed City

• What: Library Closed

• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.

Cadillac

• What: Ukulele Community Strum

• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth

• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.

• What: NARFE meeting

• Info: Speaker Rae Berwald from Curry House on their memory care unit with meeting to follow.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

Cadillac

• What: March for Hope

• Info: A walk to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Doughnuts will be served afterwards. For more information please call Cadillac Healing Private Wounds Center.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: Cadillac City Park

Reed City

• What: Little Explorers Story Time

• Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.

• Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.

• What: Scrabble Hour

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Ukulele Community Strum

• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.