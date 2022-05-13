Cadillac
• What: Northern Lites Readers presents Potato Gumbo
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: $10
• What: Women’s Wellness and Wedding Expo
• Info: Come and enjoy a variety of speakers, vendors, food and other fun activities
• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: The Wex, 1320 N. Mitchell Drive
• Cost: General admission $12; Two day pass $15
Cadillac
• What: Northern Lites Readers: Potato Gumbo
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
• Cost: $10
• What: Auditions for “Puffs”
• Info: The Cadillac Footliters will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of “Puffs.” The Footliters are looking for a large cast of teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18.
• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 Harris St.
Cadillac
• What: Auditions for “Puffs”
• Info: The Cadillac Footliters will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of “Puffs.” The Footliters are looking for a large cast of teenagers between the ages of 14-18.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 Harris St.
Reed City
• What: Rummage Sale
• Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Friday, May 20
Reed City
What: Rummage Sale
Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut Street
Thursday, May 26
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 9
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 23
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road