Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: 11th Annual Car Show

• Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, hot dogs, popcorn and Culvers custard until they run out.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.

• What: Cadillac Post Open House

• Info: Join the Cadillac Post for a family-friendly community open house. Displays and activities will include specialty teams like the bomb squad and K9 trooper and “Hidden in plain sight” trailer. Primo’s will have food for purchase.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: MSP Cadillac Post, 7711 S. U.S. 131

• What: Middle Earth Party

• Info: Join the Cadillac Wexford Public Library in a trip to Middle Earth, celebrating the upcoming release of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Manton

What: Manton Market and Music

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

Tustin

What: Tustin Daze

Info: Aug 26 to Aug 27. Parade, games, food trucks and more!

Place: Village of Tustin

Saturday, Aug. 27

Cadillac

What: Craft Show

Info: Proceeds going to support fireworks in Cadillac. Music and fireworks to follow.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

What: Author visit

Info: Best-selling author Keith Gave will be speaking about his newest book at Horizon Books.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Horizon Books, 115 S Mitchell

What: EAA Chapter 234 Pancake Breakfast

Info: Come enjoy a terrific breakfast and support youth in aviation!

Time: 8 to 11 a.m.

Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E 34 Road

Cost: $5 to $10

What: Free Flights for Kids

Info: Do you have a young person with an interest in aviation? Help their dreams take flight and schedule a free, introductory flight with EAA’s Young Eagles Program.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon

Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E 34 Road

What: Wings and Wheels

Info: Join the Wexford County Airport in its second annual Wings and Wheels event! Free Admission. Food trucks on sight. Lots of kids activities.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E 34 Road

What: Summer Bash and Fireworks

Info: No cover charge. Bring your own chair. Full service bar and food on site. No coolers or alcohol allowed onto the property. After the party, enjoy Cadillac’s largest fireworks display.

Time: 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort, 6319 E M-115

Harrietta

What: Freshwater Roots Band

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Place: Peterson Creek Cabins and Campground, 77014 S Grandview Highway

Lake City

What: Rescheduled Night Float

Info: The Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in your kayak or canoe.

Time: Departure at dusk

Place: Missaukee County Park Beach

Manton

What: Live music

Info: Free live music. Mostly country and rock music.

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Mesick

What: Twice Shy

Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N 39 Road

Tuesday, Aug 30

Cadillac

