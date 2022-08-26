Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: 11th Annual Car Show
• Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, hot dogs, popcorn and Culvers custard until they run out.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.
• What: Cadillac Post Open House
• Info: Join the Cadillac Post for a family-friendly community open house. Displays and activities will include specialty teams like the bomb squad and K9 trooper and “Hidden in plain sight” trailer. Primo’s will have food for purchase.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: MSP Cadillac Post, 7711 S. U.S. 131
• What: Middle Earth Party
• Info: Join the Cadillac Wexford Public Library in a trip to Middle Earth, celebrating the upcoming release of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Manton
What: Manton Market and Music
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
Tustin
What: Tustin Daze
Info: Aug 26 to Aug 27. Parade, games, food trucks and more!
Place: Village of Tustin
Saturday, Aug. 27
Cadillac
What: Craft Show
Info: Proceeds going to support fireworks in Cadillac. Music and fireworks to follow.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
What: Author visit
Info: Best-selling author Keith Gave will be speaking about his newest book at Horizon Books.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Horizon Books, 115 S Mitchell
What: EAA Chapter 234 Pancake Breakfast
Info: Come enjoy a terrific breakfast and support youth in aviation!
Time: 8 to 11 a.m.
Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E 34 Road
Cost: $5 to $10
What: Free Flights for Kids
Info: Do you have a young person with an interest in aviation? Help their dreams take flight and schedule a free, introductory flight with EAA’s Young Eagles Program.
Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon
Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E 34 Road
What: Wings and Wheels
Info: Join the Wexford County Airport in its second annual Wings and Wheels event! Free Admission. Food trucks on sight. Lots of kids activities.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E 34 Road
What: Summer Bash and Fireworks
Info: No cover charge. Bring your own chair. Full service bar and food on site. No coolers or alcohol allowed onto the property. After the party, enjoy Cadillac’s largest fireworks display.
Time: 5 to 10:30 p.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort, 6319 E M-115
Harrietta
What: Freshwater Roots Band
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Place: Peterson Creek Cabins and Campground, 77014 S Grandview Highway
Lake City
What: Rescheduled Night Float
Info: The Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in your kayak or canoe.
Time: Departure at dusk
Place: Missaukee County Park Beach
Manton
What: Live music
Info: Free live music. Mostly country and rock music.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Mesick
What: Twice Shy
Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N 39 Road
Tuesday, Aug 30
Cadillac
What: Farmers Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: After 26 Depot, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.