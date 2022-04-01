Lake City
• What: Dementia Support Group
• Info: Held the first Friday of every month.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Lake City Senior Center
Reed City
• What: Toy Town ribbon cutting
• Info: Welcome Toy Town to Reed City at its grand opening!
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: 102 W Upton Ave.
• What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.
• Cost: $10
Manton
• What: Old Time Country Music Jamboree
• Info: Public welcome. Square and round dancing. Anyone is welcome to bring acoustic instruments. Food and refreshments available.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Manton High School Ranger Room
• Cost: Admission by donation
Reed City
• What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.
• Cost: $10
LeRoy
• What: Growing veggies and getting ready for gardening
• Info: Kevin and LeAnn Draper, of LeRoy Milling, will be at Dewings Center with helpful hints, tips and tools for getting ready for, and getting the most out of, your veggie garden.
• Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
• Place: The Dewing Center, 202 S Albert St.
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.
• Cost: $10
Cadillac
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: Appointments available and preferred, but walk-ins welcome.
• Time: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Place: LifeHouse Assembly of God, 1120 W Division St.
• Contact: Dave Bayer (231) 775-7858
• What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
• Time: weigh in 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl Street, Cadillac
• Cost: Yearly dues $37; Monthly dues $4; First meeting is free
• Contact: Dot Thompson 616-460-2659
Reed City
• What: Board Meeting
• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be holding its monthly meeting.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Tambourine Time
• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Friday, April 8
Cadillac
What: Operation Road Block
Info: Hosted by the Cadillac YMCA, Operation Road Block is the best “Amazing Race” style cycle-a-thon event ever! Everyone is welcome, ages 14 and up. Teams of four must consist of at least one adult.
Time: 8 a.m. to noon
Place: Cadillac YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive
Cost: $50 per team
Reed City
What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.
Cost: $10
Saturday, April 9
Cadillac
What: Walleye Clinic
Info: This class will cover seasonal activities, how to set up your boat and more. DNR staff will be on hand to cover any rules and regulations questions you may have. A Recreation Passport is required for entry.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E M-115
Cost: $35
Registration: Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate) and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
Contact: Edward Shaw at 231-779-1321 or ShawE@Michigan.gov.
What: Spring craft and boutique show
Info: Our Spring craft show is making a comeback this year!
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Evergreen Resort, 7880 Mackinaw Trail
What: Operation Road Block
Info: Hosted by the Cadillac YMCA, Operation Road Block is the best “Amazing Race” style cycle-a-thon event ever! Everyone is welcome, ages 14 and up. Teams of four must consist of at least one adult.
Time: 8 a.m. to noon
Place: Cadillac YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive
Cost: $50 per team
Reed City
What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.
Cost: $10
Sunday, April 10
Reed City
What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.
Cost: $10
Monday, April 11
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Garden Club meeting
Info: Anybody can come!
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, April 13
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Colored Eggs
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Friday, April 15
Reed City
What: Library Closed
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.
Wednesday, April 20
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Monday, April 25
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, April 27
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.