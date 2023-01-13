Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding
• Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail
Reed City
• What: Stuffed Animal Sleepover
• Info: Drop off a stuffed animal at the library for a fun overnight adventure.
• Time: Drop off between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday; pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding
• Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail
• Cost: $70 per ticket
Reed City
• What: Saturday Cinema at the Library
• Info: Showing “Lightyear,” runtime one hour and 455 minutes, rated PG.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Family board game fun
• Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.
• Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Goodreads Class
• Info: Learn how to use the goodreads.com website and app to track reading and discover new books. Bring a device you would like to learn on.
• Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
• Info: Wednesday’s craft is scrapbook pages. For ages 8 and up.
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Wiki Sticky
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Parent and teen craft night
• Info: Come and make a mini collage masterpiece. No sign up needed.
• Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.