Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

• Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail

Reed City

• What: Stuffed Animal Sleepover

• Info: Drop off a stuffed animal at the library for a fun overnight adventure.

• Time: Drop off between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday; pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

• Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail

• Cost: $70 per ticket

Reed City

• What: Saturday Cinema at the Library

• Info: Showing “Lightyear,” runtime one hour and 455 minutes, rated PG.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Family board game fun

• Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.

• Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Goodreads Class

• Info: Learn how to use the goodreads.com website and app to track reading and discover new books. Bring a device you would like to learn on.

• Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters

• Info: Wednesday’s craft is scrapbook pages. For ages 8 and up.

• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour, Wiki Sticky

• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Parent and teen craft night

• Info: Come and make a mini collage masterpiece. No sign up needed.

• Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

"

"