Cadillac

• What: Auditions

• Info: Cadillac Footliters is holding auditions for its first teen Musical Theatre Karaoke show. For ages 13-19.

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• Contact: Information and audition forms at cadillacfootliters.com

Cadillac

• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series

• Info: Full Cord with Cold Leather Seats

• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• Cost $15

LeRoy

• What: Community garage/rummage sale

• Info: Held by LeRoy Area Needle Arts. Proceeds will go to support the LeRoy Needle Arts in its community service activities.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

LeRoy

• What: Community garage/rummage sale

• Info: Held by LeRoy Area Needle Arts. Proceeds will go to support the LeRoy Needle Arts in its community service activities.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597

Cadillac

• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series

• Info: Michigan Rattlers with Adam Joint Band

• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• Cost: $30

Cadillac

• What: Preserving valuable heirlooms

• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization special program. Program will be presented by Angel Price of Angel’s House of Treasures.

• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

• Place: Old Navel Reserve, 601 Chestnut St.

LeRoy

• What: Canning and Safe food preservation

• Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Free Class, Donations to benefit the center appreciated

McBain

• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”

• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School

• Cost: $15

Cadillac

• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series

• Info: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance

• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• Cost $25

LeRoy

• What: Live Bluegrass

• Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center

McBain

• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”

• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School

• Cost: $15

"

"