Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Scoob!
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac 4 Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.
• What: Wexford County Historical Museum
• Info: After 18 months of restoration projects, the Historical Museum is back open.
• Time: Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: 127 Beech St.
Luther
• What: Luther Music Series: The Adam Joynt Band
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.
Cadillac
• What: Senior Appreciation Day
• Info: Free day celebrating seniors filled with workshops, style show, door prizes and more.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail
• What: Summer Family Flicks: Scoob!
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac 4 Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
What: Wexford Genealogy meeting
Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. In addition, the library contains paper copies of records from 1900 to 1956.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Every Thursday
Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St. Suite B, west entrance
Cost: Free
What: Cadillac After Hours Market
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Bobby Murray, three-time Grammy winning artist, will be performing. Concert rain or shine!
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• Cost: Free
• What: Cadillac Footlighters presents Puffs
• Info: The story of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a certain school of magic that proves to be very dangerous for students. It’s not about that boy wizard. It’s about the Puffs, who just happen to be there, too!
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.
Lake City
What: Music in the Park
Info: Adam Joynt Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: 115 W John St.
Mesick
What: Soccer and Life
Info: For children 6 to 12 years old.
Time: July 28, Aug. 4, 11, 18 at 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Place: Mesick “Triangle” Soccer Field
Contact: Call Bob Benson at 517-896-7842
Friday, July 29
Cadillac
What: Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
What: Cadillac Footlighters presents Puffs
Info: The story of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a certain school of magic that proves to be very dangerous for students. It’s not about that boy wizard. It’s about the Puffs, who just happen to be there, too!
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.
Manton
What: Manton Market and Music
Info: Manton Metal Nite! Farmer’s Market from 3 to 7 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m.
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Place: Railroad Park, 107 State St.
Saturday, July 30
Cadillac
Monday, Aug. 1
Cadillac
What: Healing Private Wounds garage sale fundraiser
Info: Donations are appreciated, you may drop off your good/used items at Healing Private Wounds Starting Aug. 1; you may call for pickup as well at 231-846-4495. Sale on Aug. 5 and 6.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Drop off, 856 N Mitchell st. Cadillac, MI 49601; Sale, 11771 E-M-55, Corner of 55 and Cadillac Road.