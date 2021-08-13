Reed City
• What: Afternoon Bingo
• Info: Doors open at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome.
• Time: Early Birds at 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo at noon
• Place: 219 E. Todd Ave.
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
Info: Aug. 16-20 during library hours. Donations in good condition will be accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.
• Time: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Meet and Greet the new library director
• Info: Come in and say hi to our new director, Melissa Rohen. Snacks and refreshments available.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
• Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 315 E. Pine St.
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
• Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
• What: Back to School Carnival
• Info: YMCA hosting its 19th annual a back to school carnival with games, prizes, backpack giveaway, face painting, vaccination clinic and more.
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: 9845 Campus Drive
Reed City
Reed City
Saturday, Aug 21Falmouth
• What: Taste of Summer
• Info: Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery to host its annual Taste of Summer. Free to everyone with lunch and ice cream available for sale along with locally made products.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: 3060 S. 9 Mile Road
• Cost: Free
Tuesday, Sept 7
Lake City
• What: Missaukee County Democratic Part Meeting
• Info: For more information, email williamsleif@gmail.com
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S. Canal St.