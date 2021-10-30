Cadillac
• What: American Legion Post 94 Benefit
• Info: Benefit concert will feature two Michigan bands. All proceeds benefit the veterans of the American Legion Post 94.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Post 94, 422 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $12
Haring Township
• What: Fire Department Open House
• Info: Second annual open house. Come enjoy refreshments, games, candy and more.
• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
• Place: 500 Bell Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Mental illness support group
• Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 W. Division St.
Manton
• What: Flu and COVID vaccine clinic
• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a vaccine clinic. Please bring insurance cards and driver’s license with you.
• Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main St.
Reed City
• What: VFW Fish Fry
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City VFW Hall, 129 E. Osceola Ave.
• Contact: (231) 832-5102 for reservations
Tuesday, Nov 9
Cadillac
What: Mental illness support group
Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 West Division St.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597
Monday, Nov. 15
Lake City
What: Budgeting your Benefits
Info: MSU Extension’s FREE Budgeting Your Benefits webinar will help you determine which benefits you are eligible for and how to get the most value from your benefits.
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Register: www.events.anr.msu.edu/budgetbenefits
Tuesday, Nov 16
Cadillac
What: Mental illness support group
Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 West Division St.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Cadillac
What: Toy Trot 5k race
Info: Family-friendly course. Over the last eight years, working with Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, local businesses and community partners we have been able to give $57,000 worth of toys during the holidays. We are hoping to reach a $10,000 toy goal. Additional donations of toys are always welcome.
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Behind Toy Town on Lake Street between the fountain and the pavilion.
Cost: Adults, $35; Under 18, $25
Contact: Thaddaeus Gommesen, info@toytowncadillac.com or (231)775-8697
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: It’s Wednesday this week. Happy Thanksgiving. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597