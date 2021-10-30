Cadillac

• What: American Legion Post 94 Benefit

• Info: Benefit concert will feature two Michigan bands. All proceeds benefit the veterans of the American Legion Post 94.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Post 94, 422 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $12

Haring Township

• What: Fire Department Open House

• Info: Second annual open house. Come enjoy refreshments, games, candy and more.

• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

• Place: 500 Bell Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Mental illness support group

• Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 W. Division St.

Manton

• What: Flu and COVID vaccine clinic

• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a vaccine clinic. Please bring insurance cards and driver’s license with you.

• Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main St.

Reed City

• What: VFW Fish Fry

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Reed City VFW Hall, 129 E. Osceola Ave.

• Contact: (231) 832-5102 for reservations

Tuesday, Nov 9

Cadillac

What: Mental illness support group

Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 West Division St.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597

Monday, Nov. 15

Lake City

What: Budgeting your Benefits

Info: MSU Extension’s FREE Budgeting Your Benefits webinar will help you determine which benefits you are eligible for and how to get the most value from your benefits.

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Register: www.events.anr.msu.edu/budgetbenefits

Tuesday, Nov 16

Cadillac

What: Mental illness support group

Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 West Division St.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Cadillac

What: Toy Trot 5k race

Info: Family-friendly course. Over the last eight years, working with Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, local businesses and community partners we have been able to give $57,000 worth of toys during the holidays. We are hoping to reach a $10,000 toy goal. Additional donations of toys are always welcome.

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Behind Toy Town on Lake Street between the fountain and the pavilion.

Cost: Adults, $35; Under 18, $25

Contact: Thaddaeus Gommesen, info@toytowncadillac.com or (231)775-8697

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: It’s Wednesday this week. Happy Thanksgiving. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597