Lake City

• What: Community Good Friday Service

• Info: Area pastors will each give a brief meditation on one of the last seven sayings of Jesus on the Cross. Music will include a Community Choir and Bell Choir. Everyone is welcome.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Lake City First Presbyterian Church, 148 Houghton St

Reed City

• What: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: 20th Annual Cadillac Motorcycle Swap Meet

• Info: Buy-sell-trade, bikes, parts, leather, food and more.

• Time:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: Adults $8, children 12 and under are free.

• What: Made in Michigan Fundraiser

• Info: Help continue to bring world-class live music to Cadillac and improve sound and lighting equipment.

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

• Place: Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: Adults $25, students $12 at the door.

• What: Community Easter Eggstravaganza

• Info: Games, face painting, food and more.

• Time: 10 a.m. to noon

• Place: LifeHouse Assembly of God, 1120 W. Division St.

• What: Eater Egg Hunt

• Info: Community Easter egg hunt. Prizes in every egg.

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Big Sandy Home Furnishing Superstore, 2240 N. Mitchell St.

• What: Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool

• Info: An Easter egg hunt with a non-traditional twist.

• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac YMCA, 9845 Campus Dr.

• What: Easter Egg Hunt at Diggins Hill

• Info: Egg hunt, prizes, Easter Bunny visit, face painting and more.

• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Diggins Hill, Cadillac

Lake City

• What: Lake City Easter Eggstravaganza

• Info: Taking many suggestions from last year, this year will be even better.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road

Manton

• What: Easter in the Park

• Info: Easter egg hunt, prizes and giveaways.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Manton Station, State Street

Reed City

• What: Reed City Area District Library

Tuesday, April 11

Reed City

What: DIY water color bookmarks

Info: Open to adults and teens 16 years and older. All required materials provided. Bring along extra ribbon and other items to embellish your creation. Seating limited to 20 crafters.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, April 12

Cadillac

What: 15-B MEA-Retired meeting

Info: Discussing nominations for May election and state meetings. Optional lunch at After 26 Depot at 11:30 a.m.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac MEA Office

Thursday, April 13

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell (231) 884-3597, leave a message.

What: Charles St. Charles — The life Cycle of the Easter Bluebird

Info: Charles St. Charles is a naturalist and renowned northern Michigan filmmaker. He will be sharing select film footage and discussing the challenges of making a wildlife film.

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Saturday, April 15

Cadillac

What: Steelhead Fishing

Info: Learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.” Bring your equipment or borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. First in classroom on April 15. Second portion on Sunday will be broken into two time slots assigned during the classroom portion.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center

Cost: $30

What: Baby Play

Info: Mouth safe play for the youngest patrons ages 6 to 36 months. Bring a towel as messes may happen.

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Contact: 231-755-6541 if there are any allergy concerns.

What: Spring Open House and Program

Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization is having a program, “What can I learn from a cemetery visit?” The guest speaker is Ray Vasser, Lake City Superintendent and acting cemetery Sexton.

Time: Noon snacks and drinks; 1 p.m. Ray’s program; 3 p.m. tour of WGO library; 4 p.m. Drawing for a free one-year membership.

Place: Old Naval Building, 601 Chestnut St, West entrance

Contact: wegoin@gmail.com

Mesick

What: Briar Hill

Info: Members of the Williams and Gullekson families will be sharing their Briar Hill experiences of bygone days. Share memories and see what is happening at the hill these days.

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Mesick Public Library, 105 W Mesick Ave

Wednesday, April 19

Cadillac

What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters

Info: Scrapbook pages. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people.

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

