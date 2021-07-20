July 23
Missaukee Conservation District--On the Trail Series. Topic: Edible Plants & Forage 10 to 11:30 a.m.
visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information.
Community Center--Open 7 to 9 a.m. weight room and cardio room are now open. No masks are required.
July 24
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 839-7193. Check out Facebook for updates
Merritt Golden Agers — Dancing with country music by Dan Coppernoll and friends 5 to 8 p.m. located at 5833 East Lotan Road, Falmouth.
July 25
Outdoor Concert: The Patriot Choir — 6 p.m., Evangelical Presbyterian Church located at 5804 West Houghton Lake Road, Lake City. The concert is free with an optional free-will offering. Still taking precautions, social distancing is encouraged.
July 26
Community Center--Open 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. weight room and cardio room are now open. No Masks are required.
Merritt Golden Agers — Open 5 to 8 p.m., Bring a snack, round and square dancing to old-time country music. 5833 East Lotan Road, Falmouth. Questions? Please call Rosie at 231-392-5158.
Lake City Eagles — Burger night 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East) (231) 839-7224
July 27
AA Meeting — United Methodist Church, 501 East John Street Lake City, 8 p.m.
Alanon Meeting — St. Stephens Catholic Church Lake City, 11 a.m.
Lake City Senior Center — Join us for potluck lunch at noon and card bingo after lunch. Located at 120 West John St, Lake City
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 839-7193.
Community Center--Open 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Weight room and cardio room are now Open. No masks are required.
July 28
Celebrate Recovery — at Lake City Assembly of God Church, 680 North Morey Road, Lake City, each Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Questions call 231-839-2415
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 839-7193.
Community Center--Open 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Weight room and cardio room are now open. No masks are required.
July 29
Narcotics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m. at Lake City Free Methodist Church located corner of Mitchell and Canal Streets
AA Meeting — Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 East John Street, Lake City, 8 p.m.
TOPS Weekly Meeting — Weigh-in at 9 a.m. meeting at 10 a.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church basement, 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Merritt Golden Agers — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Social gathering with games or music. Potluck at noon. 5833 East Lotan Road, Merritt. For questions please call Rosie at (231) 392-5158.
Rehoboth Reformed Church — Food distribution 4 to 5:30 p.m., located at 8372 South Lucas Road, McBain
American Legion Post No. 300 — Euchre, 6:30 p.m., 114 North Main Street, Lake City, Join us.
Lake City Senior Center — Meet at 8 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts at the Center, then we will play disc golf at Maple Grove Campground disc golf course bring your lunch for a picnic afterward.
Community Center--Open 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. weight room and cardio room are now open. No masks are required.