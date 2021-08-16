Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Aug. 16 thru Aug. 20 during library hours. Donations in good condition will be accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.
Time: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
What: Vaccine Clinic
Info: Central Michigan District Health Department hosting weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its office in Reed City. Not appointment required.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: 22054 Professional Drive
Reed City
What: Meet and Greet the new library director
Info: Come in and say hi to our new director, Melissa Rohen. Snacks and refreshments available.
Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
Reed City
What: Fun Bingo
Info: All ages welcome
Time: Noon
Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave
Thursday, Aug. 19
Cadillac
What: North Star Quilters Guild
Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Place: 315 E Pine St.
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
What: Back to School Carnival
Info: YMCA hosting its 19th annual a back to school carnival with games, prizes, backpack giveaway, face painting, vaccination clinic and more.
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Place: 9845 Campus Drive
Reed City
What: Euchre
Info: All ages welcome.
Time: Noon
Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave.
Reed City
What: Afternoon Bingo
Info: All ages welcome.
Time: Early Birds at 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo at noon
Falmouth
What: Taste of Summer
Info: Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery to host its annual Taste of Summer. Free to everyone with lunch and ice cream available for sale along with locally made products.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: 3060 S 9 Mile Road
Cost: Free