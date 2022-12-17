Cadillac

• What: A Christmas Carol

• Info: Northern Lights Dance Academy presents its unique take on “A Christmas Carol.”

• Time: Shows at 2 and 7 p.m.

• Place: McBain High School, 107 E. Maple St.

Lake City

• What: Lake City High School Drama presents “The Crimson House Murder”

• Info: A murder-mystery comedy, spoofing the types of mystery stories written by the likes of Agatha Christie.

• Time: Showings at 2 and 7 p.m.

• Place: Lake City High School Auditorium

• Cost: Students $3; Adults $5

LeRoy

• What: Nativity Exhibit and Community Christmas Coffee

• Info: Antique Nativities and Nativities from around the globe will be on display. An event for all ages.

• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

Mesick

• What: Crafters for a Cause

• Info: Mesick School craft show and fundraiser. Lots of booths full of items for last minute gifts. Food available for purchase.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Mesick Elementary School, 210 E. Mesick Ave.

• What: Christmas with the Alpacas

• Info: Photos with Alpaca Santa, lavender hot cocoa and stroll through the Christmas lights display.

• Time: 4 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N. 19 Road

Reed City

• What: A Christmas Story

• Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Santa Sighting

• Info: Meet Santa and his elves at the Wexford County Historical Museum. There will be horse and carriage rides and cookie and ornament decorating.

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Wexford County Historical Society, 127 Beech St.

Mesick

Reed City

• What: A Christmas Story

• Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Winter Fun-derland

• Info: Winter themed games, crafts, activities and snack.

• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Cadillac

• What: Gift Wrapping Downtown

• Info: Wrapping gifts for donations in support of Healing Private Wounds.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Horizon Books, 115 Mitchell St.

