Cadillac
• What: 5th Annual Northern Michigan Apple Slice Feis
• Info: New location: Cadillac National Guard Armory. This is an Open Platform Feis, no longer WIDA, however WIDA rules will still be adhered to. Enjoy all Northern Michigan has to offer!
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
• What: Crafters for a Cause Craft Show
• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Zion Lutheran Church Summer Concerts:”Coal Minors” and “Shoreline”
• Info: Our Summer Concert series includes different styles and varieties of Christian music from traditional gospel to blues and rock.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• What: Father’s Day Celebration with the Northern Lites Readers
• Info: Father’s Day show “Dads and Dogs” will include a hot dog with chips and a beverage from Betty’s Little Brat food truck!
• Time: 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids.
• What: Drew Hale Band with Alex Svoboda
• Info: Drew and the boys are returning to Coyote Crossing!
• Time: 8 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: Tickets $15
Reed City
• What: Summer reading kick-off
• Info: Sign up for Summer reading and enjoy a Drummunity performance with Lori Fithian.
• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Lake City
• What: Lake City Community MOPS Touch a Truck
• Info: Tons of vehicles of all kinds to explore! Free entry to the public.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road
Marion
• What: USA Figure 8 Demolition Derby
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Marion Fairgrounds, 405 Blevins
• Cost: $12
Reed City
• What: DIY mermaid money craft
• Info: Join the RCADL and create your own beautiful mermaid money. For kids 9 to 11 years old.
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, June 22
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Our Country
Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, June 23
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
What: The Patriots Summer Program and Bake Sale
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St.
What: UpBeat Cadillac: The Jack Pine Savages
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
Lake City
What: Raylin Vance at The Patio on Main
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S Main St.
Cost: $5 donation
Friday, June 24
Cadillac
What: Combining succulents with flowers in charming arrangement
Info: Each student will learn the process of preparing succulents for planter boxes to be incorporated with fresh flowers. For beginners ages 14 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts; 601 Chestnut St.
Cost: Members $25; non-members $35; plus $35 material fee
What: Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
Manton
What: Manton Market and Music
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
Lake City
What: Klay n’ the Mud at the Patio on Main
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: The Pation on Main, 113 S Main St.
Reed City
What: Indoor movie: Dolphin Tale
Info: Join the RCADL in the community room for some popcorn and the amazing true story, Dolphin Tale. Rated PG, 114 minutes long.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, June 25
Cadillac
What: Zion Lutheran Church Summer Concerts: John and Kate Denner
Info: Our Summer Concert series includes different styles and varieties of Christian music from traditional gospel to blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
What: 2022 Amateur Radio Field Day Emergency Preparedness
Info: The Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club will be participating in emergency drills. The event will run 24 hours. Set-up in the Cadillac area.
Time: 2 p.m.
Contact: For more information and location call Tom Warnock at (231)775-8767.
Sunday, June 26
Cadillac
What: Pictures of Grace concert
Info: Pictures of Grace will be in concert singing Southern style gospel music. Come out and join us for an evening of worship in song. Live music by cousins Marilyn Myers, Jaxie Hartman and Carlotta Shore.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Victory Tabernacle, 1 mile north of Meijer on the right, 2801 N Mackinaw Trail
Monday, June 27
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: A salute to America with the Cadillac Honor Guard
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Tuesday, June 28
Reed City
What: Perler beads: Ocean buddies
Info: Join the RCADL and create your own ocean buddies using perler beads. Limited to kids aged 6 to 9.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Friday, July 1
Reed City
What: Outdoor Movie: Jungle Cruise
Info: Join the RCADL for some popcorn and the family-fun adventure Jungle Cruise. Rated PG-13, 111 minutes long.
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Lake City
What: Dementia Awareness group
Info: Meets on the first Friday of every month.
Time: Noon
Place: Lake City Senior Center
Sunday, July 3
Lake City
What: Independence Day Celebration
Info: Lake City Assembly of God’s Annual BBA. Food, games, fellowship. All are welcome!
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Lake City Assembly of God, 680 N Morey Road
Monday, July 11
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Wednesday, July 13
Cadillac
What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert
Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Wexford Civic Center
Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.
Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfrodcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.
Reed City
What: Story Hour: My Vacation
Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Evart
What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest
Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-freindly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.
Time: All day July 14 to July 16
Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15
Saturday, July 16
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Monday, July 18
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Rock the Block
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Monday, July 25
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: It’s Christmas in July!
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Wednesday, July 27
Reed City
What: Story Hour: My Vacation
Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, July 30
Cadillac
What: Cadillac High School 35 Year Class Reunion
Info: Hey Classmates of CHS 1987! We are planning our 35th class reunion! So please mark your calendar and save the date. We will be at The Truck Stop on 13th street. Great outdoor area there. We look forward to seeing you.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: The Truck Stop, 902 W 13th St
Monday, August 1
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Battle of the March Kings
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Monday, Aug 8
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the season
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free