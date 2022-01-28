Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
Cadillac
• What: Winter Fest
• Info: Join the Resurrection Life Church — Cadillac for a fun-filled afternoon in the snow! Bring your sleds, snowshoes, cross-country skis, etcetera. Lunch and hot cocoa will be provided.
• Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
• Place: 9127 E. 44 1/2 Road
Cadillac
• What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
• Info: Meets every Monday. First meeting is free.
• Time: Weigh in 5 p.m.; Meeting 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
• Cost: $4 monthly due; $37 yearly dues.
• Contact: Dot Thompson, (616)460-2659
Lake City
• What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Annex, 105 S. Canal St.
• Contact: info@missaukeecountydems.com for information or to attend virtually.
Cadillac
Thursday, Feb. 10
Cadillac
What: Divorce Care
Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
What: DivorceCare for Kids
Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
What: High School Musical
Info: Cadillac High School musical department presents High School Musical on Stage. Tickets available at Cadillac High School and Brinks Custom Framing.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School
Cost: Adults $10, students $5
Saturday, Feb. 12
Cadillac
What: High School Musical
Info: Cadillac High School musical department presents High School Musical on Stage. Tickets available at Cadillac High School and Brinks Custom Framing.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School
Cost: Adults $10, students $5