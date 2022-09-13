Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• What: Little Explorers Story Time

• Info: A fun story time for younger kids 2-years-old and younger.

• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Wexford Genealogy, additional September and October hours

• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.

• Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour, All About Me

• Info: Story hour every Wednesday.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Wexford Genealogy

• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Library Closed

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Friday, Sept 16

Cadillac

What: Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

Lake City

What: Festival of the Pines

Info: Events from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: 115 W John St

What: Earthwork Harvest Gathering

Info: Event from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Earthwork Farm, 4901 N 7 Mile

Manton

What: Manton Market and Music

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

Saturday, Sept 17

Cadillac

What: North Star Quilt Show

Info: North Start quilt guild of Cadillac is hosting a show. Over 100 quilts, plus vendors.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell St.

Cost: $5

Lake City

What: Festival of the Pines Youth Archery Tournament

Info: Open to all youth ages 6 to 19

Time: Equipment check in at 10 a.m.; Start at 11 a.m.

Place: Maple Grove Park

Cost: $15

Monday, Sept 19

Lake City

What: DivorceCare

Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road

Tuesday, Sept 20

Cadillac

What: Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St

Wednesday, Sept 21

Cadillac

What: Wexford Genealogy, additional September and October hours

Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St

What: Fall Fashion Fest at Magnolia Boutique and Gifts

Info: Come view the fall clothing line for Magnolia Boutique and other local boutiques. There will be different vendors, wine and food. Proceeds go to a local charity.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: Magnolia Boutique and Gifts, 408 N Mitchell St

Cost: $5

Reed City

What: Story Hour, No Story Hour Today

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, Sept 22

Cadillac

What: Wexford Genealogy

Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St

Friday, Sept 23

Cadillac

What: Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St

Saturday, Sept 24

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St

Monday, Sept 26

Reed City

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Tuesday, Sept 27

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for younger kids 2-years-old and younger.

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

What: A “Scream”ing good time at the library

Info: Join RCADL every Tuesday starting on Sept. 26 for a showing of a movie from the Scream franchise.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, Sept 28

Reed City

What: Story Hour, All About Me

Info: Story hour every Wednesday.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Friday, Sept 30

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St

Reed City

What: Hocus Pocus

Info: Join RCADL for a showing of Hocus Pocus. Run time one hour and 36 minutes. Rated PG.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Saturday, Oct 1

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St

What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St

"

"