Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Reed City
• What: Little Explorers Story Time
• Info: A fun story time for younger kids 2-years-old and younger.
• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Wexford Genealogy, additional September and October hours
• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.
• Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour, All About Me
• Info: Story hour every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Wexford Genealogy
• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Library Closed
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Friday, Sept 16
Cadillac
Lake City
What: Festival of the Pines
Info: Events from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: 115 W John St
What: Earthwork Harvest Gathering
Info: Event from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Earthwork Farm, 4901 N 7 Mile
Manton
What: Manton Market and Music
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
Saturday, Sept 17
Cadillac
What: North Star Quilt Show
Info: North Start quilt guild of Cadillac is hosting a show. Over 100 quilts, plus vendors.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell St.
Cost: $5
Lake City
What: Festival of the Pines Youth Archery Tournament
Info: Open to all youth ages 6 to 19
Time: Equipment check in at 10 a.m.; Start at 11 a.m.
Place: Maple Grove Park
Cost: $15
Monday, Sept 19
Lake City
What: DivorceCare
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road
Tuesday, Sept 20
Cadillac
Wednesday, Sept 21
Cadillac
What: Fall Fashion Fest at Magnolia Boutique and Gifts
Info: Come view the fall clothing line for Magnolia Boutique and other local boutiques. There will be different vendors, wine and food. Proceeds go to a local charity.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Magnolia Boutique and Gifts, 408 N Mitchell St
Cost: $5
Reed City
What: Story Hour, No Story Hour Today
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, Sept 22
Cadillac
Friday, Sept 23
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St
Saturday, Sept 24
Cadillac
Monday, Sept 26
Reed City
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Tuesday, Sept 27
Reed City
What: A “Scream”ing good time at the library
Info: Join RCADL every Tuesday starting on Sept. 26 for a showing of a movie from the Scream franchise.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, Sept 28
Reed City
Friday, Sept 30
Cadillac
Reed City
What: Hocus Pocus
Info: Join RCADL for a showing of Hocus Pocus. Run time one hour and 36 minutes. Rated PG.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, Oct 1
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St