Cadillac
• What: Your Turn Classic
• Info: This one-day event is for women who ski at an intermediate to advanced level and want to improve their skills on the slopes.
• Time: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Place: Caberfae Peaks, 1 Caberfae Lane
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Lake City
• What: Turning Poetry into Song
• Info: Concert with Jim Lobur
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.
Manton
• What: Manton Chamber Chili Cook-off
• Info: All-you-can-eat chili. Lots of chili to taste, winner chosen by public vote. Pie auction; after judging, all pies will be auctioned off.
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: The Barn Hall, 3888 Old U.S. 131
• Cost: $5 per person, children under 5 are free
• Contact: 231-434-9916
• What: Old Time Country Music Jamboree
• Info: First Saturday of every month. Food and beverages available bring acoustic instrument and join in or come and dance. All profits fund Bluegrass Jamboree.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Manton High School, Ranger Room
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-retired Chapter meeting
• Info: Discussing annual meeting, nominations for office and OPE program.
• Time: 1 p.m.; optional lunch at After 26 Depot 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
Cadillac
• What: Gopherwood Concerts
• Info: Willy Porter
• Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.
• Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac no. 680, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for students.