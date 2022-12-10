Buckley

• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience

• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.

• Time: 1 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37

• Cost: $10 per person

Cadillac

• What: German Holiday Market

• Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Saturday Cinema at the Library

• Info: Showing Arthur Christmas, Rated PG with a run time of one hour and 37 minutes.

• Time: Noon

• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.

• What: A Christmas Story

• Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.

Lake City

• What: Christmas Fun Day

• Info: Breakfast with Santa, crafts, tree lighting, Christmas cruise, chili cook off and more.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Area Fire Department, 115 W. John St.

Mesick

• What: Christmas with Alpacas

• Info: Take pictures with the alpacas, sip on lavender hot chocolate and see the Christmas light display.

• Time: 1 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N. 19 Road

• What: Annual Vendors Holiday Market Place

• Info: Crafts, art and vendors available with a wide variety of items to help you with any last minute Christmas shopping.

• Time: 4 p.m.

• Place: Ellens Corner’s Community Room, 6052 M-115

• What: Breakfast with Santa

• Info: Breakfast, crafts, teddy bear raffle and more. Proceeds benefit the Imagination Library Book Program.

• Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Grill 7839 46 1/2 Road

Reed City

Cadillac

• What: Blood Drive

• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Cadillac

• What: Parent and teen craft night

• Info: Get in the holiday spirit with a homemade ornament. All supplies provided. For ages 12 and up.

• Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: A Christmas Carol

• Info: Northern Lights Dance Academy presents its unique take on “A Christmas Carol.”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: McBain High School, 107 E. Maple St.

Lake City

• What: Lake City High School Drama presents “The Crimson House Murder”

• Info: A murder-mystery comedy, spoofing the types of mystery stories written by the likes of Agatha Christie.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Lake City High School Auditorium

• Cost: Students $3; Adults $5

Reed City

Saturday, Dec. 17

Cadillac

Lake City

Leroy

What: Nativity Exhibit and Community Christmas Coffee

Info: Antique Nativities and Nativities from around the globe will be on display. An event for all ages.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Mesick

What: Crafters for a Cause

Info: Mesick School craft show and fundraiser. Lots of booths full of items for last minute gifts. Food available for purchase.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Mesick Elementary School, 210 E Mesick Avenue

Reed City

