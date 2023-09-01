Cadillac

• What: Live Raptor Show

• Info: Two RAPTOR PROGRAMs at the Carl T Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. Both programs are going to be held in our classroom and the seating is limited. Come early for a good seat.

• Time: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tustin

• What: 56th Annual Model Air Show

• Info: You may see demonstrations of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, warbirds, electric jets and special aircrafts. Please bring your own chair.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: CAMS Club Field, U.S. 131, Exit 168, South at Blinker

• Cost: Admission by donation, free and handicap parking

• Contact: 231-884-8629

Cadillac

• What: TOPS

• Info: A weight loss support group.

• Time: 5:30 p.m. weigh in, 6 p.m. meeting

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

• Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4, first meeting is free.

• Contact: Dot Thompson at tigs_ma@msn.com

• What: DivorceCare

• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.

• Contact: 231-775-5629

Cadillac

•What: Pine River Watershed Restoration Committee Meeting

•When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

•Where: Carl T. Johnson Fishing and Hunting Center

LeRoy

• What: Prose and Poetry — Author Readings and Conversations

• Info: Three authors, three books, three conversations: Brandon Bowman, Amy Nemecek and Glen Van Antwerp. Each will read a selection from their book, followed by discussion and conversation.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center

• Cost: Donation of any amount at the door

• Contact: (231) 768-3519

Cadillac

•What: Child Safety Expo

• Info: The annual Child Safety Expo help by the Fire Departent of Cadillac. Free food, explore the Fire Safety Trailer, a real fire engine, safety gear, spray a real fire hose, meet “Pup” the Fire Dog, Smoke Bear, meet police and therapy dogs, play games, do art, have an eye-screening, and have the kid’s car safety seat checked out.• Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Fire Department

Saturday, Sept. 9

Cadillac

• What: 5th Annual White Pine Ride

• Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon

• Place: White Pine Trailhead at Cadillac Commons

Saturday, Sept. 30

Luther, Ashton and Leroy

• What: 140th Anniversary Celebration of Ashton, LeRoy and Luther United Methodist Churches

• Info: Learn and celebrate the history of the three churches. Lunch will be at LeRoy at 1:00 p.m.

• Time: Luther: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ashton: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. LeRoy: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Place: Luther, Ashton and LeRoy United Methodist Churches.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Friday, Oct. 6

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Saturday, Oct. 7

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 22 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

