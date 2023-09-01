Cadillac
• What: Live Raptor Show
• Info: Two RAPTOR PROGRAMs at the Carl T Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. Both programs are going to be held in our classroom and the seating is limited. Come early for a good seat.
• Time: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Tustin
• What: 56th Annual Model Air Show
• Info: You may see demonstrations of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, warbirds, electric jets and special aircrafts. Please bring your own chair.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: CAMS Club Field, U.S. 131, Exit 168, South at Blinker
• Cost: Admission by donation, free and handicap parking
• Contact: 231-884-8629
Cadillac
• What: TOPS
• Info: A weight loss support group.
• Time: 5:30 p.m. weigh in, 6 p.m. meeting
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4, first meeting is free.
• Contact: Dot Thompson at tigs_ma@msn.com
• What: DivorceCare
• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: 231-775-5629
Cadillac
•What: Pine River Watershed Restoration Committee Meeting
•When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
•Where: Carl T. Johnson Fishing and Hunting Center
LeRoy
• What: Prose and Poetry — Author Readings and Conversations
• Info: Three authors, three books, three conversations: Brandon Bowman, Amy Nemecek and Glen Van Antwerp. Each will read a selection from their book, followed by discussion and conversation.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center
• Cost: Donation of any amount at the door
• Contact: (231) 768-3519
Cadillac
•What: Child Safety Expo
• Info: The annual Child Safety Expo help by the Fire Departent of Cadillac. Free food, explore the Fire Safety Trailer, a real fire engine, safety gear, spray a real fire hose, meet “Pup” the Fire Dog, Smoke Bear, meet police and therapy dogs, play games, do art, have an eye-screening, and have the kid’s car safety seat checked out.• Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Fire Department
Saturday, Sept. 9
Cadillac
• What: 5th Annual White Pine Ride
• Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon
• Place: White Pine Trailhead at Cadillac Commons
Saturday, Sept. 30
Luther, Ashton and Leroy
• What: 140th Anniversary Celebration of Ashton, LeRoy and Luther United Methodist Churches
• Info: Learn and celebrate the history of the three churches. Lunch will be at LeRoy at 1:00 p.m.
• Time: Luther: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ashton: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. LeRoy: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Luther, Ashton and LeRoy United Methodist Churches.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Cadillac
• What: Fall Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library
• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com
Friday, Oct. 6
Cadillac
• What: Fall Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library
• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com
Saturday, Oct. 7
Cadillac
• What: Fall Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• Time: 22 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library
• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com