Cadillac
• What: Day at Hogwarts
• Info: Fun for all ages. Find crafts, the sorting hat, games and wizardry. Dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character and be entered in to win a prize.
• Time: Noon to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Lego Club
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• What: Call for Volunteers
• Info: Come and discover all the ways Habitat for Humanity helps communities and how you can volunteer. Appetizers will be served.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: The Greenhouse, 916 S. Mitchell St.
• What: Glow Skate
• Info: Fundraiser for the Cadillac Robotics Club
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $4 per skater, includes skate rental
Cadillac
• What: Your Turn Classic
• Info: This one-day event is for women who ski at an intermediate to advanced level and want to improve their skills on the slopes.
• Time: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Place: Caberfae Peaks, 1 Caberfae Lane
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Lake City
• What: Turning Poetry into Song
• Info: Concert with Jim Lobur
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.