Reed City

• What: Board Meeting

• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be holding its monthly meeting.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour: Tambourine Time

• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Operation Road Block

• Info: Hosted by the Cadillac YMCA, Operation Road Block is the best “Amazing Race” style cycle-a-thon event ever! Everyone is welcome, ages 14 and up. Teams of four must consist of at least one adult.

• Time: 8 a.m. to noon

• Place: Cadillac YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive

• Cost: $50 per team

Reed City

• What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.

• Cost: $10

Cadillac

• What: Walleye Clinic

• Info: This class will cover seasonal activities, how to set up your boat and more. DNR staff will be on hand to cover any rules and regulations questions you may have. A Recreation Passport is required for entry.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E M-115

• Cost: $35

• Registration: Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate) and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.

• Contact: Edward Shaw at 231-779-1321 or ShawE@Michigan.gov.

• What: Spring craft and boutique show

• Info: Our Spring craft show is making a comeback this year!

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Evergreen Resort, 7880 Mackinaw Trail

Reed City

What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.

Cost: $10

Sunday, April 10

Reed City

What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.

Cost: $10

Monday, April 11

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Garden Club meeting

Info: Anybody can come!

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Wednesday, April 13

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Colored Eggs

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Friday, April 15

Reed City

What: Library Closed

Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.

Wednesday, April 20

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Monday, April 25

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Wednesday, April 27

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.