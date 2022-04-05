Reed City
• What: Board Meeting
• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be holding its monthly meeting.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Tambourine Time
• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Operation Road Block
• Info: Hosted by the Cadillac YMCA, Operation Road Block is the best “Amazing Race” style cycle-a-thon event ever! Everyone is welcome, ages 14 and up. Teams of four must consist of at least one adult.
• Time: 8 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive
• Cost: $50 per team
Reed City
• What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.
• Cost: $10
Cadillac
• What: Walleye Clinic
• Info: This class will cover seasonal activities, how to set up your boat and more. DNR staff will be on hand to cover any rules and regulations questions you may have. A Recreation Passport is required for entry.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E M-115
• Cost: $35
• Registration: Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate) and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
• Contact: Edward Shaw at 231-779-1321 or ShawE@Michigan.gov.
• What: Spring craft and boutique show
• Info: Our Spring craft show is making a comeback this year!
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Evergreen Resort, 7880 Mackinaw Trail
Reed City
Sunday, April 10
Reed City
What: Crossroads Theatre Guild presents: Harvey
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild and Performance Arts Center, 249 W Upton Ave.
Cost: $10
Monday, April 11
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Garden Club meeting
Info: Anybody can come!
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, April 13
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Colored Eggs
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Friday, April 15
Reed City
What: Library Closed
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.
Wednesday, April 20
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Monday, April 25
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, April 27
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.