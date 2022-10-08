Cadillac
• What: The Hudson Farm Full Fest
• Info: Food, wagon rides, apple sling and more!
• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: 1716 N. 29 Road
• Cost: Free
• What: Friends of the Library used book sale
• Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library
• What: Fishin’ at Fox
• Info: Enjoy free pizza, prizes and a “pond” in the showroom with live rainbow trout. Kids will be able to learn how to fish and discover how fun fishing can be.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Fox Motors, 1450 . Mitchell St.
• What: Cadillac Winter Warriors 30th anniversary celebration
• Info: Everyone welcome!
• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
• Place: Hermann’s Cafe and Restaurant, 241 N. Mitchell St.
Lake City
• What: Fall Festivities at Blair Acres
• Info: Pumpkin patch, cider and donuts, petting zoo, apple cannon, horse-drawn wagon rides and kiddy train ride.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Blair Acres, 5980 N. 7 Mile Road
What: Toys for Tots Halloween Extravaganza
Info: Face painting, 50/50 raffle, costume contest, trick or treating, food and drinks and pumpkin carving.
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics, 10944 W Rosted Road
What: Nightmares Begin at the Dead End
Info: Open every Friday and Saturday
Time: 8 to 11 p.m.
Place: 10451 W Kelly Road
Cost: Adults $13, child $10, Family deal $50
Manton
What: Family Fall Fun at Mulberry Family Farm
Info: Chili cook off, pumpkin paint, barrel rides, hay fort, cookie decorating, animals to feed, bounce house and other games.
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Place: Mulberry Family Farms
McBain
What: Dairy Fest Celebration
Info: Come tour a modern day dairy farm! Hayride, tours, free prizes, dairy activities and more.
Time: Tours start at 10:30 a.m. and repeat every hour
Place: Dick Family Farm, 7710 S 7 Mile Road
Sunday, Oct 9
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Area Land Conservancy’s annual meeting
Info: Join the CALC’s Annual Meeting and hear what the conservancy has going on in local land preservation. Later, hear from guest speaker Jim DuFresne who has a passion for two things, sunsets and shorelines.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E M-115
Lake City
What: Fall Festivities at Blair Acres
Info: Pumpkin patch, cider and donuts, petting zoo, apple cannon, horse-drawn wagon rides and kiddy train ride.
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Blair Acres, 5980 N 7 Mile Road
Monday, Oct 10
Cadillac
What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte
Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45
Lake City
What: DivorceCare
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road
Tuesday, Oct 11
Cadillac
What: Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons
Wednesday, Oct 12
Cadillac
What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter meeting
Info: Creating information flyer for organization. Optional lunch at 11:30 a.m. at After 26.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac MEA Office
Thursday, Oct 13
LeRoy
What: Night at the Museum
Info: RESCHEDULED
Friday, Oct 14
Reed City
What: WELCA Fall Festival
Info: Lunch at 1 p.m.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Saturday, Oct 15
Cadillac
What: Zion Lutheran Church Festive Fall Craft Show
Info: Browse the selection of handmade items from different crafters and check out all the goodies at the bake sale. Proceeds from booth rental and bake sale support the Socks and Underwear table at Project Christmas.
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: 350 Pearl St
What: WELCA Fall Festival
Info: No lunch served today. Drawing for raffle at 1 p.m.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Monday, Oct 17
Cadillac
What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte
Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45
Thursday, Oct 20
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Donations stay within the Munson Hospital system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
LeRoy
What: Night at the Museum
Info: Discover LeRoy’s heritage and history. The second in a series of Heritage and Cultural events. Robert Houseman will be at the Center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Saturday, Oct 22
Lake City
What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner
Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.
Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m.
Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W Davis Road
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids
Monday, Oct. 24
Cadillac
What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte
Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45