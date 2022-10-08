Cadillac

• What: The Hudson Farm Full Fest

• Info: Food, wagon rides, apple sling and more!

• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: 1716 N. 29 Road

• Cost: Free

• What: Friends of the Library used book sale

• Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library

• What: Fishin’ at Fox

• Info: Enjoy free pizza, prizes and a “pond” in the showroom with live rainbow trout. Kids will be able to learn how to fish and discover how fun fishing can be.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Place: Fox Motors, 1450 . Mitchell St.

• What: Cadillac Winter Warriors 30th anniversary celebration

• Info: Everyone welcome!

• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

• Place: Hermann’s Cafe and Restaurant, 241 N. Mitchell St.

Lake City

• What: Fall Festivities at Blair Acres

• Info: Pumpkin patch, cider and donuts, petting zoo, apple cannon, horse-drawn wagon rides and kiddy train ride.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Blair Acres, 5980 N. 7 Mile Road

What: Toys for Tots Halloween Extravaganza

Info: Face painting, 50/50 raffle, costume contest, trick or treating, food and drinks and pumpkin carving.

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics, 10944 W Rosted Road

What: Nightmares Begin at the Dead End

Info: Open every Friday and Saturday

Time: 8 to 11 p.m.

Place: 10451 W Kelly Road

Cost: Adults $13, child $10, Family deal $50

Manton

What: Family Fall Fun at Mulberry Family Farm

Info: Chili cook off, pumpkin paint, barrel rides, hay fort, cookie decorating, animals to feed, bounce house and other games.

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Place: Mulberry Family Farms

McBain

What: Dairy Fest Celebration

Info: Come tour a modern day dairy farm! Hayride, tours, free prizes, dairy activities and more.

Time: Tours start at 10:30 a.m. and repeat every hour

Place: Dick Family Farm, 7710 S 7 Mile Road

Sunday, Oct 9

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Area Land Conservancy’s annual meeting

Info: Join the CALC’s Annual Meeting and hear what the conservancy has going on in local land preservation. Later, hear from guest speaker Jim DuFresne who has a passion for two things, sunsets and shorelines.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E M-115

Lake City

What: Fall Festivities at Blair Acres

Info: Pumpkin patch, cider and donuts, petting zoo, apple cannon, horse-drawn wagon rides and kiddy train ride.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Blair Acres, 5980 N 7 Mile Road

Monday, Oct 10

Cadillac

What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte

Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St

Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45

Lake City

What: DivorceCare

Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road

Tuesday, Oct 11

Cadillac

What: Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons

Wednesday, Oct 12

Cadillac

What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter meeting

Info: Creating information flyer for organization. Optional lunch at 11:30 a.m. at After 26.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac MEA Office

Thursday, Oct 13

LeRoy

What: Night at the Museum

Info: RESCHEDULED

Friday, Oct 14

Reed City

What: WELCA Fall Festival

Info: Lunch at 1 p.m.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road

Saturday, Oct 15

Cadillac

What: Zion Lutheran Church Festive Fall Craft Show

Info: Browse the selection of handmade items from different crafters and check out all the goodies at the bake sale. Proceeds from booth rental and bake sale support the Socks and Underwear table at Project Christmas.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: 350 Pearl St

What: WELCA Fall Festival

Info: No lunch served today. Drawing for raffle at 1 p.m.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road

Monday, Oct 17

Cadillac

What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte

Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St

Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45

Thursday, Oct 20

Cadillac

What: Blood Drive

Info: Donations stay within the Munson Hospital system.

Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

LeRoy

What: Night at the Museum

Info: Discover LeRoy’s heritage and history. The second in a series of Heritage and Cultural events. Robert Houseman will be at the Center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Saturday, Oct 22

Lake City

What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner

Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.

Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m.

Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W Davis Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids

Monday, Oct. 24

Cadillac

What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte

Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St

Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45

"

"