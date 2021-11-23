Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: It’s Wednesday this week. Happy Thanksgiving. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Grateful Gallop
• Info: Thanksgiving fundraiser. 5K run or walk hosted by Cadillac 13th Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Medals awarded to top two finishers and costumes. Pre-register at www.cadillacgreatfulgallop.com.
• Time: 7:30 to 10 a.m.
• Place: Begins at 400 Linden St.
• Cost: Early bird, $20; Race day, $25; Virtual 5K $25.
Reed City
• What: Library Closed
• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed from Nov. 25-Nov. 27.
Marion
• What: Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner
• Info: Free delicious home cooked Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. Everyone is welcome! We will deliver within the Marion area. Please call prior to Nov. 25 for meal delivery.
• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
• Place: Marion Baptist Church, 19909 40th Ave.
• Contact: Delivery (231) 743-6725; Questions call Ron Lloyd (231) 743-2843
Reed City
• What: Scarf Holiday Wreath
• Info: Please register as seating is limited to 20 people.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Friday, Dec. 3
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre Guild: A CrossRoads Christmas
Info: A local play out on by local people.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: CrossRoads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Cadillac
What: Christmas Concert
Info: A concert to welcome Christmas. Featuring duets by Dr. Glenn Verbrugge on the organ and Dr. Saundra Blanchard on the piano, vocalist Clare Sheeham and more.
Time: 4 p.m.
Place: Cadillac United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St
Cost: Free will offering to support Healing Private Wounds
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre Guild: A CrossRoads Christmas
Info: A local play out on by local people.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: CrossRoads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre Guild: A CrossRoads Christmas
Info: A local play out on by local people.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: CrossRoads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Cadillac
What: The Patriots Christmas program and bake sale
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division
Cost: $5 donation
Interlochen
What: Interlochen Arts Academy: The Nutcracker
Info: Back to in-person audiences. There will be five performances: Dec. 9, 10, 11 and 12. In compliance with Interlochen’s COVID-19 policy, all visitors must wear masks while inside buildings and for the duration of the performance.
Time: Dec. 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances Dec. 11 and 12 at 2 p.m.
Place: Corson Auditorium
Friday, Dec. 10
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre Guild: A CrossRoads Christmas
Info: A local play out on by local people.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: CrossRoads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre Guild: A CrossRoads Christmas
Info: A local play out on by local people.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: CrossRoads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre Guild: A CrossRoads Christmas
Info: A local play out on by local people.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: CrossRoads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Ave.