Cadillac

• What: Fly Fishing Clinic

• Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E. M-115

• Cost: $40

• What: Detroit Lions Legends vs Cadillac Firefighter All-stars Basketball Game

• Info: Proceeds from the event will benefit local deputies. Lions Legends will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with local fans.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac High School

Reed City

• What: Refresh Reed City

• Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.

• Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.

• Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot

Cadillac

• What: Spring into Summer

• Info: An afternoon filled with music featuring First Presbyterian Church Choir, Shoreline and Five Star Quartets, Cadillac High School Honors Choir and more.

• Time: 4 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• Cost: Free, donations for Youth Music Scholarship Fund accepted at the door.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Philharmonic Club meeting

• Info: Violinist performance. Update on plans for 100th year celebration. Light refreshments. All are welcome.

• Time: 4 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Tuesday, May 2

Cadillac

What: History Speaker Series, George Mitchell and Clam Lake

Info: Dive into the family connections and interesting stories Richard Shultz has found while doing research for his upcoming book.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library 411 S Lake St.

Reed City

What: MARSP meeting

Info: 2023 Health insurance, legislature, activities and plans for 2023 meetings. Please come and great our MARSP friends.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road

Wednesday, May 3

Cadillac

What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters

Info: Card making. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people. Ages 8 to 12.

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Thursday, May 4

Cadillac

What: Star Wars Day

Info: Celebrate all day with activities going on in person at the library and online.

Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Saturday, May 6

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Amateur Radio and Computer Swap

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S Mackinaw Trail

Cost: $5

What: Spring Mom 2 Mom Bazaar

Info: Baby/kids clothes, toys, maternity clothes, kids sports equipment and more.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, West Harris Street

What: Nerf Wars

Info: Bring your own nerf weapons, library will provide bullets. Sign up is required.

Time: Grades 5 to 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Contact: (231)775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org

Mesick

What: 22nd Annual Jeep Blessing

Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Place: Ellens Corner, 6052 M-115

Sunday, May 7

Cadillac

What: Touch-a-Truck

Info: Free for all ages. Police car at the church. Car smash, games, snacks and more.

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Faith Baptist Church, 10559 W Watergate Road

What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra Spring Court

Info: An afternoon of harmonies and melodies continuing the celebration of the symphony’s 50th anniversary.

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: Performance Gym at Cadillac High School, 400 Linden St

Cost: $15; students with an ID and children 12 and under can attend for free.

Mesick

What: 22nd Annual Jeep Blessing

Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Place: Ellens Corner, 6052 M-115

Monday, May 8

Cadillac

What: 29th annual Focus on Life benefit dinner

Time: Social at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.

Place: Nothland Community Church

Cost: Tickets $25, high school students are free with an adult.

Contact: Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life, call (231) 839-2583

Thursday, May 11

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Friday, May 12

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Saturday, May 13

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

