Cadillac

• What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert

• Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Wexford Civic Center

• Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.

• Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfordcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.

Cadillac

• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room

• What: Makers Market

• Info: Every Tuesday and Friday through Labor Day

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Evart

• What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest

• Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.

• Time: All day July 14 to July 16

• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds

• Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15

Cadillac

• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room

• What: Makers Market

• Info: Every Monday and Friday through Labor Day.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Reed City

• What: Indoor Movie: Shark Tale

• Info: Join the RCADL in the Community Room for some popcorn and the animated ocean adventure Shark Tale! Rated G, 90 Minutes.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Saturday, July 16

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room

What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Tuesday, July 19

Cadillac

What: Makers Market

Info: Every Thursday and Friday through Labor Day

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Reed City

What: Seashell Painting

Info: Create your own unique seashells. Registration is required and will open on July 12. For ages 12 to 17.

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Friday, July 22

Cadillac

What: Makers Market

Info: Every Thursday and Friday through Labor Day

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Reed City

What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor

Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Tuesday, July 26

Reed City

What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter

Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

"

"