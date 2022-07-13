Cadillac
• What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert
• Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Civic Center
• Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.
• Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfordcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.
• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room
• What: Makers Market
• Info: Every Tuesday and Friday through Labor Day
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Outside After 26 Depot
Evart
• What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest
• Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.
• Time: All day July 14 to July 16
• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
• Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15
Cadillac
• What: Makers Market
• Info: Every Monday and Friday through Labor Day.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Outside After 26 Depot
Reed City
• What: Indoor Movie: Shark Tale
• Info: Join the RCADL in the Community Room for some popcorn and the animated ocean adventure Shark Tale! Rated G, 90 Minutes.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, July 16
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Tuesday, July 19
Cadillac
What: Makers Market
Info: Every Thursday and Friday through Labor Day
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Outside After 26 Depot
Reed City
What: Seashell Painting
Info: Create your own unique seashells. Registration is required and will open on July 12. For ages 12 to 17.
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Friday, July 22
Cadillac
What: Makers Market
Info: Every Thursday and Friday through Labor Day
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Outside After 26 Depot
Reed City
What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor
Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Tuesday, July 26
Reed City
What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter
Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library