Cadillac
• What: Training for volunteers
• Info: Adult Literacy Council needs tutors and volunteers to help adults with language, reading or writing skills. Three training sessions are a combination of online and in-person starting Nov 16. Provides tutors in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
• Time: Classes from Nov. 16 to Nov 30.
• Contact: If interested email literacydirector@gmail.com or immoria@hotmail.com
• What: Abuse recovery groups
• Info: Healing Private Wounds offers ongoing sexual abuse recovery groups for men and women. Also offering counseling services at no cost. Come and heal with others in a confidential setting.
• Time: Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N. Mitchell St.
Manton
• What: Wexford County buck pole raffle
• Info: Drawing date. Need not be present to win. Tickets available at Bosticks Drug Store, Three OEight Bar and Grill.
• Time: 8 p.m.
• Place: The Barn Hall, 3888 Old U.S. Highway 131
• Cost: Tickets $10
Reed City
• What: Story Hour — Tom Turkey
• Info: Every Wednesday
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: The Winter Arts and Crafts Bazaar
• Info: A curated bazaar with handmade products made by ISD students. Please come shop and help students with different abilities.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Missaukee ISD, 9901 E. 13th St.
• What: Abuse recovery groups
• Info: Healing Private Wounds offers ongoing sexual abuse recovery groups for men and women. Also offering counseling services at no cost. Come and heal with others in a confidential setting.
• Time: Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N. Mitchell St.