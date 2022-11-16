Cadillac

• What: Training for volunteers

• Info: Adult Literacy Council needs tutors and volunteers to help adults with language, reading or writing skills. Three training sessions are a combination of online and in-person starting Nov 16. Provides tutors in Wexford and Missaukee counties.

• Time: Classes from Nov. 16 to Nov 30.

• Contact: If interested email literacydirector@gmail.com or immoria@hotmail.com

• What: Abuse recovery groups

• Info: Healing Private Wounds offers ongoing sexual abuse recovery groups for men and women. Also offering counseling services at no cost. Come and heal with others in a confidential setting.

• Time: Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N. Mitchell St.

Manton

• What: Wexford County buck pole raffle

• Info: Drawing date. Need not be present to win. Tickets available at Bosticks Drug Store, Three OEight Bar and Grill.

• Time: 8 p.m.

• Place: The Barn Hall, 3888 Old U.S. Highway 131

• Cost: Tickets $10

Reed City

• What: Story Hour — Tom Turkey

• Info: Every Wednesday

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: The Winter Arts and Crafts Bazaar

• Info: A curated bazaar with handmade products made by ISD students. Please come shop and help students with different abilities.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Wexford Missaukee ISD, 9901 E. 13th St.

