Cadillac
• What: St. Ann School Craft Show
• Info: Entrance behind St. Ann Church. Come get a jump start on Christmas. Lunch available.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: St. Ann School gym, 800 W. 13th St.
• What: Toy Town Toy Trot
• Info: Toy Town of Cadillac will partner with various local businesses and the Salvation Army of Cadillac to host the annual Toy Trot 5K Race.
• Time: 9 a.m.
• Place: Race starts on Lake Street by pavilion
• Cost: $30
• What: Fall craft and boutique show
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Evergreen Resort, 7880 Mackinaw Trail
• Contact: jennifers@evergreenresortmi.com
Lake City
• What: Holiday Artisan Craft Market
• Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Lake City High School, 251 Russel St.
• What: Lady’s day out
• Info: 18 different vendors with two massage therapists offering mini massages.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Four Seasons Event Barn, 80 N. 8 Mile Road
LeRoy
• What: Needle arts trunk show
• Info: LeRoy Area Needle Arts group will lead a discussion and give a trunk show. After the show, the public will be able to peruse through items for sale.
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Alberta St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Symphony Orchestra presents “50 years of joy.”
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, Cadillac High School
Cost: $15; free for students with ID.
What: Annual Harvest Dinner and Dessert Auction
Info: Free ham and turkey dinner with all the trimmings. After dinner, stay for the auction of donated desserts. Fundraiser for the Cadillac Community Food Pantry.
Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
Place: Revival Center Cadillac, 984 Plett Road
Monday, Nov 21
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: Food bank on Monday this week due to Thanksgiving. The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Evart
What: Celebrate Recovery
Info: Weekly meetings. Offering a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life with a biblically balanced approach.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
Contact: (231)515-2102
Lake City
What: Divorce Care
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road
Contact: (231)775-5629 for more information
Wednesday, Nov 23
Cadillac
What: Abuse recovery groups
Info: Healing Private Wounds offers ongoing sexual abuse recovery groups for men and women. Also offering counseling services at no cost. Come and heal with others in a confidential setting.
Time: Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N Mitchell St
Thursday, Nov 24
Marion
What: Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Info: Turkey, ham and all the trimmings with desserts. We will deliver to shut-ins in the community.
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Place: Marion Baptist Church, 19909 40th Ave
Contact: (231)743-6725 or (231)388-0019
Friday, Nov 25
Buckley
What: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
Info: Hot cocoa, coffee and local gifts available in store. November 25 to Dec. 23.
Time: Fridays 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m.
Place: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M 37
Cost: $10
Cadillac
What: Annual Christmas in the Park
Info: Tree lighting, Primos BBQ, free hot cocoa, carols, pictures with Santa and Mrs Claus.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St
Saturday, Nov 26
Buckley
What: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
Info: Hot cocoa, coffee and local gifts available in store. November 25 to Dec. 23.
Time: Fridays 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m.
Place: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M 37
Cost: $10
McBain
What: Annual Holiday Craft Market
Info: Lunch, raffle drawings, free admission and 176 booths of handcrafted items.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: McBain Middle School, 107 E Maple St
Sunday, Nov 27
Buckley
What: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
Info: Hot cocoa, coffee and local gifts available in store. November 25 to Dec. 23.
Time: Fridays 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m.
Place: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M 37
Cost: $10