Cadillac

• What: St. Ann School Craft Show

• Info: Entrance behind St. Ann Church. Come get a jump start on Christmas. Lunch available.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: St. Ann School gym, 800 W. 13th St.

• What: Toy Town Toy Trot

• Info: Toy Town of Cadillac will partner with various local businesses and the Salvation Army of Cadillac to host the annual Toy Trot 5K Race.

• Time: 9 a.m.

• Place: Race starts on Lake Street by pavilion

• Cost: $30

• What: Fall craft and boutique show

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Evergreen Resort, 7880 Mackinaw Trail

• Contact: jennifers@evergreenresortmi.com

Lake City

• What: Holiday Artisan Craft Market

• Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Place: Lake City High School, 251 Russel St.

• What: Lady’s day out

• Info: 18 different vendors with two massage therapists offering mini massages.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Four Seasons Event Barn, 80 N. 8 Mile Road

LeRoy

• What: Needle arts trunk show

• Info: LeRoy Area Needle Arts group will lead a discussion and give a trunk show. After the show, the public will be able to peruse through items for sale.

• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Alberta St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Symphony Orchestra presents “50 years of joy.”

• Time: 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, Cadillac High School

Cost: $15; free for students with ID.

What: Annual Harvest Dinner and Dessert Auction

Info: Free ham and turkey dinner with all the trimmings. After dinner, stay for the auction of donated desserts. Fundraiser for the Cadillac Community Food Pantry.

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Place: Revival Center Cadillac, 984 Plett Road

Monday, Nov 21

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: Food bank on Monday this week due to Thanksgiving. The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Evart

What: Celebrate Recovery

Info: Weekly meetings. Offering a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life with a biblically balanced approach.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.

Contact: (231)515-2102

Lake City

What: Divorce Care

Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road

Contact: (231)775-5629 for more information

Wednesday, Nov 23

Cadillac

What: Abuse recovery groups

Info: Healing Private Wounds offers ongoing sexual abuse recovery groups for men and women. Also offering counseling services at no cost. Come and heal with others in a confidential setting.

Time: Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N Mitchell St

Thursday, Nov 24

Marion

What: Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Info: Turkey, ham and all the trimmings with desserts. We will deliver to shut-ins in the community.

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Place: Marion Baptist Church, 19909 40th Ave

Contact: (231)743-6725 or (231)388-0019

Friday, Nov 25

Buckley

What: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience

Info: Hot cocoa, coffee and local gifts available in store. November 25 to Dec. 23.

Time: Fridays 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m.

Place: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M 37

Cost: $10

Cadillac

What: Annual Christmas in the Park

Info: Tree lighting, Primos BBQ, free hot cocoa, carols, pictures with Santa and Mrs Claus.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St

Saturday, Nov 26

Buckley

What: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience

Info: Hot cocoa, coffee and local gifts available in store. November 25 to Dec. 23.

Time: Fridays 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m.

Place: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M 37

Cost: $10

McBain

What: Annual Holiday Craft Market

Info: Lunch, raffle drawings, free admission and 176 booths of handcrafted items.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: McBain Middle School, 107 E Maple St

Sunday, Nov 27

Buckley

What: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience

Info: Hot cocoa, coffee and local gifts available in store. November 25 to Dec. 23.

Time: Fridays 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m.

Place: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M 37

Cost: $10

"

"