What: NARFE meeting

Info: Speaker Rae Berwald from Curry House on their memory care unit with meeting to follow.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Governor’s Breakfast

Info: The 45th Annual Governor’s Breakfast in celebration of the accomplishments of the past year. Our title presenter, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has major areas of investment coming up in our Northern MI area.

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell St.

Cost: $40

Registration: Tickets available online at cadillac.org/events

What: Great Lakes Adventist concert

Info: Great Lakes Adventist choir, bell choir, strings and wind ensembles will be performing a free concert for the community. If you love music, you will not want to miss it.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Free

Cadillac

What: March for Hope

Info: A walk to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Doughnuts will be served afterwards. For more information please call Cadillac Healing Private Wounds Center.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: Cadillac City Park

What: Clean State Expungement Fair

Info: Northwest Michigan Works! is hosting a Clean Slate Expungement Fair to help people navigate the expungement and set aside process. Attorneys will be present to provide free expungement/set aside assistance.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Cadillac

What: Ukulele Community Strum

Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Thursday, April 28

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

What: Book Sale

Info: The first in-library used book sale the Friends of the Library have been able to put on since 2020 due to COVID.

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Friday, April 29

Cadillac

What: Book Sale

Info: The first in-library used book sale the Friends of the Library have been able to put on since 2020 due to COVID.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Saturday, April 30

Cadillac

What: Book Sale

Info: The first in-library used book sale the Friends of the Library have been able to put on since 2020 due to COVID.

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Reed City

What: Refresh Reed City

Info: Trinity Lutheran Church is proud to host the third Refresh Reed City! This is an opportunity for the community to come together and help spruce up our wonderful city. Hot dogs served after at Westerburg Park.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Meet at the Reed City Depot

LeRoy

What: Keeping Chickens Workshop

Info: Questions about your chickens? Ever wondered about keeping chickens? Kevin and LeAnn Draper will honor us again in April by giving a presentation on keeping chickens.

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert Street

Cost: Free. Donations are always appreciated.

Mesick

What: 21st Annual Jeep Blessing

Info: Mud pit, stock course, intermediate courses, Chadville, new show and shine.

Time: Gates open at 8 a.m.; Blessing at 11 a.m.

Place: Ellens Corners, 6052 W M-115

Contact: 231-920-4566

Wednesday, May 4

Interlochen

What: Healing Private Wounds abuse recovery group

Info: For those who have experienced sexual trauma. Each group is 10 weeks long.

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Place: Interlochen Public Library conference room

Contact: Call 231-846-4495 to register

Saturday, May 7

Mesick

What: Pickin’ with the Champ with Anthony Williams

Info: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time picker, you’re bound to find a new perspective to gathering the illusive morel. Everyone is welcome!

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Mesick Library/Springville Township Community Center, 105 W. Mesick

Thursday, May 12

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Thursday, May 26

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Thursday, June 9

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Thursday, June 23

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road