Cadillac
• What: Gift Wrapping Downtown
• Info: Wrapping gifts for donations in support of Healing Private Wounds.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Horizon Books, 115 Mitchell St.
Cadillac
• What: Meet the Slopes
• Info: An adult learn-to-ski-or-snowboard program designed to provide a comfortable and fun introduction to the winter sports.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Caberfae Peaks, 1 Caberfae Lane
• Contact: email jon@billandpauls.com
Cadillac
• What: History Speaker Series: The Landing Ship Tank
• Info: Free historical presentation. If you have ever seen images of the D-Day landing, this ship is synonymous with that moment in history.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
McBain
• What: Open House
• Info: An interactive night for prospective families to explore Northern Michigan Christian School’s preschool to 12th grade classrooms. Guests will receive free admission to the boys’ basketball game and concessions vouchers.
• Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Norther Michigan Christian School, 128 S. Martin St.
• Contact: (231)825-2492
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding
• Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail
• Cost: $70 per ticket